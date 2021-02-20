Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank reveal newborn son's name

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, revealed their newborn son's name Saturday.

The couple have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced.

August was born Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital, weighing eight pounds, one ounce.

Eugenie took to Instagram to also share her son's name along with a sweet family photo of the married couple and their new bundle of joy.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣⁣📸 By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy," Eugenie wrote in the caption.

The baby is the ninth-great grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99. He is also the first grandchild for Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie said on Instagram that the baby is named after his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name.

One of his middle names also pays tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip. who was hospitalized on Tuesday after feeling ill. Hawke is a Brooksbank family name.

The baby is not expected to get a royal title and will be known as Master August Brooksbank.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement on Feb. 9. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The princess, 30, also took to Instagram where she shared the joyous news by posting a black-and-white photo of the baby’s hands holding his parents. She simply captioned the sweet photo with three blue hearts.

Eugenie married 35-year-old Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The queen and Prince Philip have two more great-grandchildren on the way. Both Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Anne’s daughter Zoe Tindall are due to give birth this year.

Harry and Meghan gave up official royal duties last year and moved to California. On Friday the palace announced that the split will be final, with the couple giving up military and charitable patronages they held on behalf of the queen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.