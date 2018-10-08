Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding: Everything you need to know

Wedding bells are ringing for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The British royal, 28, and her liquor company executive fiancé, 32, will tie the knot on Friday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry, her cousin, and American actress Meghan Markle married at the same venue in May.

Read on for what you should know about the upcoming ceremony.

When is the royal wedding, and how can I watch it?

The nuptials are scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. local time on Friday.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding are in luck: the big day will be aired on live television in America.

TLC is promising “a three-hour, commercial-free viewing," starting at 4:25 a.m ET Friday. An encore presentation will air at 7:25 a.m. ET.

What’s going to happen during the service?

Eugenie’s service will feature a prayer written by Archbishop of York John Sentamu, Buckingham Palace said in a Sunday news release. The address will be delivered by the Dean of Windsor, who will "officiate as the couple make their marriage vows."

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is set to perform during the nuptials, too, the palace said. Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is a patron of the group.

Music lovers can also expect Andrea Bocelli to perform at the service, which will include a trumpet fanfare from the Band of the Household Cavalry.

What is happening after the wedding?

“Members of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards, of which The Duke of York is Colonel, will line the West Steps of St George’s Chapel as the couple depart after the Wedding ceremony,” Buckingham Palace said, adding that pipers will perform when the newlyweds embark on a carriage ride that will take them into Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth will later host a reception at Windsor Castle, the palace announced last month.

On Friday night, a reception will be held in Windsor at the Royal Lodge, The Times of London reported. A more casual party will reportedly be held at the same site on Saturday afternoon.

What about other aspects of the wedding?

London baker Sophie Cabot is making the wedding cake.

“The red velvet and chocolate cake will be a traditional cake, with a modern feel,” Buckingham Palace said. It will feature the colors "of autumn in its design and will be covered with detailed sugar work including ivy.”

What should I know about Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress?

While Princess Eugenie has remained predictably coy on the matter, she’s let slip that the frock was created by a designer at home.

"I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about,” the 28-year-old told British Vogue in a September interview. “As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away.”

“I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it,” she added.

Fox News’ Janine Puhak, Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.