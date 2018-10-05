Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding will air on live TV

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding are in luck: the big day will be aired on live television in America.

Eugenie is slated to marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday, Oct. 12. The 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, is ninth in line to the throne.

Eugenie’s wedding follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated ceremony in May. The star-studded event included appearances by Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Idris Elba.

While many viewers tuned into Markle and Harry’s royal celebration, it was not initially clear if Eugenie’s wedding would also air.

TLC says it will broadcast Eugenie and Brooksbank’s union live at 4:25 a.m. EST, People reported. The network will also air an encore of the wedding at 7:25 a.m. EST.

The couple is slated to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Expected guests include singers Elton John and Ellie Goulding.