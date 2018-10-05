Expand / Collapse search
Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding will air on live TV

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank are preparing for their October wedding. (Twitter/Royal Family)

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding are in luck: the big day will be aired on live television in America.

Eugenie is slated to marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday, Oct. 12. The 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, is ninth in line to the throne.

PRINCESS EUGENIE’S WINDSOR CASTLE WEDDING WILL DIFFER FROM MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY’S 

Eugenie’s wedding follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated ceremony in May. The star-studded event included appearances by Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Idris Elba.

While many viewers tuned into Markle and Harry’s royal celebration, it was not initially clear if Eugenie’s wedding would also air.

TLC says it will broadcast Eugenie and Brooksbank’s union live at 4:25 a.m. EST, People reported. The network will also air an encore of the wedding at 7:25 a.m. EST.

PRINCESS EUGENIE’S JOINT MONOGRAM WITH FIANCE JACK BROOKSBANK REVEALS HE MAY NOT RECEIVE A TITLE  

The couple is slated to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Expected guests include singers Elton John and Ellie Goulding.

