Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress is from a 'British-based designer'

Princess Eugenie of York is set to wed her longtime beau Jack Brooksbank in just a week, and rumors are swirling as to who has designed her gown for the big day.

Though the ninth-in-line to the throne has remained predictably coy on the matter, she has previously revealed that the momentous number was created by a “British-based designer.”

"I'm not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about,” the 28-year-old told British Vogue in a September interview. “As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away.”

“I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it,” she added.

Bookies are favoring designers including Erdem, Jenny Packham and Suzannah as likely bets, as well as smaller labels Suzanne Neville and Alice Temperley as possible picks, Hello! reports.

As noted by Town and Country, Eugenie will likely wear a veil as she walks down the aisle, and perhaps sport a second dress for the reception, à la Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Harper’s Bazaar has declared the York Tiara “the most likely contender” as the bride’s choice of headwear for the big day, as the crown that her mother, Sarah Ferguson, wore when she married Prince Andrew in 1986.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are set to tie the knot on Friday, October 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12 – the same venue where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed back in May.

TLC has announced it will broadcast the union live at 4:25 a.m. EST, People reports. The network will also air an encore of the wedding at 7:25 a.m. EST.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.