Meghan Markle's half sister reportedly turned away from Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle made a surprise visit to Kensington Palace on Monday, only to be turned away by security, the Daily Mirror reports.

In recently released photos, the 53-year-old writer and a male companion hand over a letter to palace security. However, she was ultimately unable to gain entry. But, on Sunday, Samantha teased her Twitter followers, writing, "Everybody would love to know what’s in that letter."

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Cake Has One Surprising Similarity to Meghan Markle's

Samantha, who recently changed her last name from Grant to Markle, was also spotted happily buying party masks from a London street vendor featuring Meghan and Prince Harry’s faces that same day. She made her way about the city in a wheelchair due to multiple sclerosis.

Samantha has been demanding a meeting with the Duchess of Sussex and her husband since she was snubbed from the royal wedding in May.

While in the U.K., she also sat down for an interview with TV personality and journalist Jeremy Vine where she discussed her view on the volatile situation.

How To Wear a Little Black Dress 6 Ways as Inspired by Meghan Markle

"There is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to," Samantha told Vine. "I think everybody was hurt by not being included or invited to the wedding, but I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included and we all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve, and the hurt feelings wouldn't have snowballed."

Samantha even offered an apology for her critical comments directed at Meghan in the past.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Can't Stop the PDA on Latest Royal Outing

"I just think that families can be this way when there's confusion and when people are hurt. So, moving forward, I apologize and I wish things could be different."