Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals
Published

Princess Beatrice honors Queen Elizabeth with baby daughter’s name

The British royals confirmed her name is Sienna Elizabeth

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for 10/01 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for 10/01

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi revealed their newborn daughter's name.

The royals confirmed her name is Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. 

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna," she announced in a tweet on Friday. The baby girl will also reportedly have a royal title from her father's side of the family. 

He wrote on Instagram Friday, "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us. Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart."

PRINCESS BEATRICE GIVES BIRTH TO DAUGHTER

Beatrice and Mozzi welcomed Sienna on Sept. 18. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," the Palace wrote on Twitter

PRINCESS BEATRICE EXPECTING FIRST CHILD WITH HUSBAND EDOARDO MAPELLI MOZZI

The statement continued on the royal family’s website noting that the child was born weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces. 

Mozzi also shares a son, Wolfie, with his ex, Dara Huang, an architect and designer who splits her time between London and Hong Kong.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together, a daughter on Sept. 18.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together, a daughter on Sept. 18. (Benjamin Wheeler/Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi via AP)

Beatrice and Mozzi first announced that they were expecting a child in May of 2021. Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married the property developer in July 2020 at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baby Sienna is the 12th great-grandchild for the Queen and the second for her grandparents after Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her son named August with husband Jack Brooksbank in February.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

Trending