Princess Beatrice expecting first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Princess Beatrice is pregnant.

Buckingham palace said Wednesday the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the fall. The palace's statement said that "both families are delighted with the news."

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020 at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice’s younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another — a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — due in the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

