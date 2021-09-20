Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter

Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child with her husband Edoardo Mpelli Mozzi.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Monday in a statement announcing that the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II delivered her baby girl days prior.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," the Palace wrote on Twitter.

The statement continued on the royal family’s website noting that the child was born weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

PRINCESS EUGENIE SHARES ADORABLE THROWBACK WITH HUSBAND JACK BROOKSBANK

"The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," the longer statement concluded. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

The new mom also shared the good news on her Princess Beatrice of York Twitter account as well.

PRINCESS EUGENIE NAMED SON AFTER PRINCE PHILIP AND DISTANT ROYAL GRANDFATHER

"So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," the tweet reads. "Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

Beatrice and Mozzi first announced that they were expecting a child in May of 2021. Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married the property developer in July 2020 at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The baby marks the 12th great-grandchild for the Queen and the second for her grandparents after Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her son named August with husband Jack Brooksbank in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People notes that Beatrice was already a stepmom to Edoardo’s son, Wolfie, who he shares joint custody of with his ex, Dara Huang, an architect and designer who splits her time between London and Hong Kong.