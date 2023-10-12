Prince William's favorite emoji is surprisingly inappropriate

Expand / Collapse search
Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Prince William, Kate Middleton learn from Princess Diana's marriage Video

Prince William, Kate Middleton learn from Princess Diana's marriage

The paperback version of Andrew Morton's book, "The Queen: Her Life," was recently published. The bestselling author is known as Princess Diana's biographer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a little fun this week, joking about what emojis they use the most often while texting – and the future king's is surprisingly not safe for work.

"I’ve been told to not say the aubergine [eggplant], so I’ve got to pick something else," the prince told BBC Radio One’s "Going Home with Vick and Jordan" on Tuesday after the couple was asked about their emoji habits.

"Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?" William prefaced his answer before deciding that the "one where the eyes go up and down … what’s that one? The crazy" would be a more appropriate choice because "I’ve got to be a little grown-up." 

Kate made a slightly less risqué pick with the "heart with the crying emoji. The sort of like hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong." 

William and Kate smiling

Prince William and Kate Middleton told BBC Radio One their favorite emojis this week. (Samir Hussein / WireImage)

The couple were in Birmingham for the interview this week as part of World Mental Health Day and co-hosted a mental health forum with the radio station.

"Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before," Kate said in a speech during the event, according to People magazine. "This is a major step forward. William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud."

On Thursday, the royals continued promoting mental health with a visit to the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, west of London, where they discussed the psychological side of sports.

William and Kate in casual clothes

The royal couple dressed casually in Marlow, England, on Thursday for their third day of events for Mental Health Awareness Day. (Samir Hussein / WireImage)

The couple participated in several different sports, including netball, an exercise where Kate – who is a keen athlete – tried to shoot hoops while William waved his arms around to distract her, and goalball, a Paralympic sport for the visually impaired for which the couple donned eye masks.

Kate shooting a ball into a net

William tried to distract Kate while they played netball. (Suzanne Plunkett / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Both Kate and William were casual at the event, with the princess pairing a blue Zara blazer and white top with skinny jeans, and William wore a navy-blue sweater over a light-blue shirt and jeans.

William and Kate speaking to a group of young people

William and Kate spoke to a group of young people about mental health on Tuesday in Birmingham. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The event was sponsored by SportsAid, a charity that offers mental health services to young athletes. Kate has been a patron of the organization for 10 years, according to Town and County.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also attended a mental health awareness event in New York City on Tuesday.

