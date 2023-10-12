Prince William's favorite emoji is surprisingly inappropriate

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a little fun this week, joking about what emojis they use the most often while texting – and the future king's is surprisingly not safe for work.

"I’ve been told to not say the aubergine [eggplant], so I’ve got to pick something else," the prince told BBC Radio One’s "Going Home with Vick and Jordan" on Tuesday after the couple was asked about their emoji habits.

"Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?" William prefaced his answer before deciding that the "one where the eyes go up and down … what’s that one? The crazy" would be a more appropriate choice because "I’ve got to be a little grown-up."

Kate made a slightly less risqué pick with the "heart with the crying emoji. The sort of like hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong."

The couple were in Birmingham for the interview this week as part of World Mental Health Day and co-hosted a mental health forum with the radio station.

"Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before," Kate said in a speech during the event, according to People magazine. "This is a major step forward. William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud."

On Thursday, the royals continued promoting mental health with a visit to the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, west of London, where they discussed the psychological side of sports.

The couple participated in several different sports, including netball, an exercise where Kate – who is a keen athlete – tried to shoot hoops while William waved his arms around to distract her, and goalball, a Paralympic sport for the visually impaired for which the couple donned eye masks.

Both Kate and William were casual at the event, with the princess pairing a blue Zara blazer and white top with skinny jeans, and William wore a navy-blue sweater over a light-blue shirt and jeans.

The event was sponsored by SportsAid, a charity that offers mental health services to young athletes. Kate has been a patron of the organization for 10 years, according to Town and County.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also attended a mental health awareness event in New York City on Tuesday.