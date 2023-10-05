Expand / Collapse search
Royals

Kate Middleton suits up in sweats for wheelchair rugby match in England

Princess of Wales, a sports enthusiast, participated in murderball match at a university in England

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Prince William, Kate Middleton learn from Princess Diana's marriage Video

Prince William, Kate Middleton learn from Princess Diana's marriage

The paperback version of Andrew Morton's book, "The Queen: Her Life," was recently published. The bestselling author is known as Princess Diana's biographer.

Kate Middleton is known for her competitive nature and won't hesitate to jump into a game, whether it's tennis, hockey or sailing around the world.

The Princess of Wales suited up in navy-blue sweats for a game of murderball – more commonly known as wheelchair rugby – to celebrate the power of inclusivity at the University of Hull in northeast England.

Middleton appeared to be in great spirits throughout the meet-and-greet despite bandages on her right hand.

In September, she reportedly hurt a few fingers after an incident with her three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – when they were playing on a trampoline.

Kate Middleton wears navy blue sweats and polo shirt for wheelchair rugby match in England

Kate Middleton visited a northern England university to learn more about athletic programs and inclusivity opportunities. (Chris Jackson)

"Celebrating the power of inclusivity within Rugby League," the Kensington Royal account shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"Great to learn more about @hullfcofficial’s Centre of Excellence at @UniOfHull, which provides students with a combination of coaching and education to help them progress into professional sport."

Another video shared by the official team's X account showed Kate expertly hitting the ball.

"Nailed it, your royal highness," Hull FC wrote.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton sports blue sweats during rugby game

Kate Middleton had a few bandages on her fingers during the rugby match. (Chris Jackson)

Princess Kate appeared on the podcast "The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby" alongside her husband, Prince William, Princess Anne and the couple's cousin, Mike Tindall, in September as the group joked about Middleton's competitive nature.

"I'm not going to say you're uber competitive," Tindall said sarcastically.

She responded, "I'm not competitive at all."

Princess of Wales smiles during rugby match

Kate Middleton is known for being competitive and has always participated in sports. (Chris Jackson)

"I've seen her play beer pong!" Tindall added. Prince William said the game usually ends up being about "who can out-mental each other."

Middleton included that she and Prince William have never "actually managed to finish a game" while playing table tennis together. "It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," she explained.

Earlier this year, Prince William and Kate pedaled alongside each other during a spin class visit in South Wales. She ultimately won the race and a gold trophy.

Prince William catches his breath after cycling with Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William cycled through a spin class at the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot. (Jacob King)

Princess of Wales and Roger Federer share a laugh before tennis match at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales and Roger Federer chat before playing tennis at Wimbledon in June. (Thomas Lovelock)

In June, Kate reconnected with tennis great Roger Federer to train the on-court ball girls and ball boys of Wimbledon.

"With the discipline and everything that you've learned from here, you'll be able to take it into so many other different parts of your life. Things like confidence. And as you're saying … that feeling of pride being on any of the courts, actually, is such a big moment," Middleton said.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

