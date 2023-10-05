Kate Middleton suits up in sweats for wheelchair rugby match in England

Kate Middleton is known for her competitive nature and won't hesitate to jump into a game, whether it's tennis, hockey or sailing around the world.

The Princess of Wales suited up in navy-blue sweats for a game of murderball – more commonly known as wheelchair rugby – to celebrate the power of inclusivity at the University of Hull in northeast England.

Middleton appeared to be in great spirits throughout the meet-and-greet despite bandages on her right hand.

In September, she reportedly hurt a few fingers after an incident with her three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – when they were playing on a trampoline.

KATE MIDDLETON CHANNELS TAYLOR SWIFT WITH HER SIGNATURE MOVE DURING ROYAL OUTING

"Celebrating the power of inclusivity within Rugby League," the Kensington Royal account shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Great to learn more about @hullfcofficial’s Centre of Excellence at @UniOfHull, which provides students with a combination of coaching and education to help them progress into professional sport."

KATE MIDDLETON INJURED AFTER JUMPING ON TRAMPOLINE WITH HER KIDS

Another video shared by the official team's X account showed Kate expertly hitting the ball.

"Nailed it, your royal highness," Hull FC wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Princess Kate appeared on the podcast "The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby" alongside her husband, Prince William, Princess Anne and the couple's cousin, Mike Tindall, in September as the group joked about Middleton's competitive nature.

"I'm not going to say you're uber competitive," Tindall said sarcastically.

She responded, "I'm not competitive at all."

"I've seen her play beer pong!" Tindall added. Prince William said the game usually ends up being about "who can out-mental each other."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Middleton included that she and Prince William have never "actually managed to finish a game" while playing table tennis together. "It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," she explained.

Earlier this year, Prince William and Kate pedaled alongside each other during a spin class visit in South Wales. She ultimately won the race and a gold trophy.

In June, Kate reconnected with tennis great Roger Federer to train the on-court ball girls and ball boys of Wimbledon.

"With the discipline and everything that you've learned from here, you'll be able to take it into so many other different parts of your life. Things like confidence. And as you're saying … that feeling of pride being on any of the courts, actually, is such a big moment," Middleton said.