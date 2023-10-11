Prince William reveals one thing Kate Middleton does at home that makes him sweat

Prince William revealed the one thing his wife does at home that gets him "too sweaty."

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their cooking habits in a new interview and the Princess of Wales shared that she sometimes has to hold the spice on curry for William.

"Are you cooking?" Kate asked William after the pair were asked what they were having for dinner during Tuesday's appearance on Radio 1's "Going Home with Vick and Jordan."

"No, I think it will probably be a curry won’t it tonight?" William answered.

"So you’re looking to me?" Kate responded.

"It depends what time we get back," William said before Kate chimed in with, "Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that."

The radio show hosts then snooped further into the dietary habits of the royals by asking how the couple preferred their curry.

"I can't do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive," William shared.

"Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," Kate explained.

William then admitted that Kate "has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!"

Prince William and Kate stepped out Tuesday in honor of World Mental Health Day. The couple attended a forum in Birmingham for the occasion – alongside BBC Radio 1 and The Mix.

Kate gave a speech during the event, according to People magazine.

"Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before. This is a major step forward," she told the crowd. "William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud."

Middleton took a page out of sister-in-law Meghan Markle's fashion book for an event Wednesday and sported a monochromatic cream look for the moment. She chose a long-sleeved sweater and a matching floor-length skirt paired with nude heels.

Amid the Prince and Princess of Wales' day out, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their own quiet appearance in New York City at an in-person summit to support World Mental Health Day for their Archewell Foundation.

Markle also wore a monochromatic cream look. The Duchess of Sussex chose an off the shoulder top with wide-legged pants. She was joined by Prince Harry as they stealthily avoided paparazzi by moving from parking garage to parking garage.

