British Royals

Prince William reveals one thing Kate Middleton does at home that makes him sweat

Prince William and Princess Kate married in 2011

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Prince William, Kate Middleton learn from Princess Diana's marriage Video

Prince William, Kate Middleton learn from Princess Diana's marriage

The paperback version of Andrew Morton's book, "The Queen: Her Life," was recently published. The bestselling author is known as Princess Diana's biographer.

Prince William revealed the one thing his wife does at home that gets him "too sweaty."

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their cooking habits in a new interview and the Princess of Wales shared that she sometimes has to hold the spice on curry for William.

"Are you cooking?" Kate asked William after the pair were asked what they were having for dinner during Tuesday's appearance on Radio 1's "Going Home with Vick and Jordan."

"No, I think it will probably be a curry won’t it tonight?" William answered.

Prince William and Kate Middleton looking at each other

Prince William shared one dish Kate Middleton makes that gets him "too sweaty." (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"So you’re looking to me?" Kate responded.

"It depends what time we get back," William said before Kate chimed in with, "Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that."

The radio show hosts then snooped further into the dietary habits of the royals by asking how the couple preferred their curry.

"I can't do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive," William shared.

"Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," Kate explained.

William then admitted that Kate "has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!"

Kate Middleton attends a college event

Princess Kate and Prince William attended an event with BBC Radio 1 and The Mix on Oct. 10. (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate stepped out Tuesday in honor of World Mental Health Day. The couple attended a forum in Birmingham for the occasion – alongside BBC Radio 1 and The Mix.

Kate gave a speech during the event, according to People magazine.

"Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before. This is a major step forward," she told the crowd. "William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud."

Kate Middleton on Oct. 11

Kate Middleton stepped out for her own event in honor of World Mental Health day on Oct. 11. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton arrives at an event

Princess Kate wore all cream paired with nude heels for the event. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Middleton took a page out of sister-in-law Meghan Markle's fashion book for an event Wednesday and sported a monochromatic cream look for the moment. She chose a long-sleeved sweater and a matching floor-length skirt paired with nude heels.

Amid the Prince and Princess of Wales' day out, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their own quiet appearance in New York City at an in-person summit to support World Mental Health Day for their Archewell Foundation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at an event in New York City

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chat on stage at Archewell's World Mental Health Day Summit. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

Markle also wore a monochromatic cream look. The Duchess of Sussex chose an off the shoulder top with wide-legged pants. She was joined by Prince Harry as they stealthily avoided paparazzi by moving from parking garage to parking garage.

Meghan Markle talks into a mic

Meghan Markle wears all cream for her mental health panel in NYC on Oct. 10. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

