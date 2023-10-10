Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return to NYC for World Mental Health Day months after alleged car chase

Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to New York City for first time since 'relentless pursuit' following benefit in May

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York Tuesday as part of an in-person summit to support World Mental Health Day for their Archewell Foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Manhattan for the first time since they were involved in a "relentless pursuit" through the city nearly five months ago.

Markle wore an off-the-shoulder white blazer and matching slacks for the summit, while Prince Harry sported a classic navy blue suit and tie combo.

In May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at an event in New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at World Mental Health Day Summit in New York. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at an event in New York City

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chat on stage at Archewell's World Mental Health Day Summit. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Following the event — where the Duchess of Sussex received the 2023 Woman of Vision Award from Gloria Steinem — Markle, her husband and her mother, Doria Ragland, were pursued by swarms of photographers for "over two hours," which resulted in "multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road," according to a spokesperson for the royal couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at an event in New York City

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Manhattan for the first time since they were involved in a "relentless pursuit" through the city nearly five months ago. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

