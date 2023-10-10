Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return to NYC for World Mental Health Day months after alleged car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York Tuesday as part of an in-person summit to support World Mental Health Day for their Archewell Foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Manhattan for the first time since they were involved in a "relentless pursuit" through the city nearly five months ago.

Markle wore an off-the-shoulder white blazer and matching slacks for the summit, while Prince Harry sported a classic navy blue suit and tie combo.

In May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , as well as Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards.

Following the event — where the Duchess of Sussex received the 2023 Woman of Vision Award from Gloria Steinem — Markle, her husband and her mother, Doria Ragland, were pursued by swarms of photographers for "over two hours," which resulted in "multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road," according to a spokesperson for the royal couple.