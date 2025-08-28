Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kate Middleton

Prince Philip gave Kate Middleton blunt warning about surviving royal life

Duke of Edinburgh's 'golden rule' focused on avoiding celebrity status while representing monarchy

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Prince Philip had a blunt warning for Kate Middleton about surviving royal life.

Hello! magazine recently revisited Gyles Brandreth’s 2021 book, "Philip: The Final Portrait," which claimed the Duke of Edinburgh gave the future Princess of Wales his no-nonsense "golden rule" for making it as a senior member of the British royal family.

"If you think the attention is on you personally, you’ll end up in trouble," Philip told her, as quoted by the outlet. "The focus is on your role, what you do, what you support. It’s not focused on you as an individual. You’re not a celebrity. You represent the royal family."

Kate Middleton speaking to Prince Philip as they watch the Windsor Horse Show together.

Kate Middleton shared a close friendship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to Brandreth, the late queen’s husband told Kate that one crucial way to avoid feeling like a star was to "never look at the camera" when photographers were present. He stressed that Queen Elizabeth II never looked at the camera, but instead at the person she was speaking with.

Brandreth noted that Philip, who supported his wife for more than seven decades, served as a mentor to the younger royals. He worried they might be consumed by fame, casting aside duty and service.

Queen Elizabeth II coronation day

Prince Philip, known as Queen Elizabeth II's "strength and stay," died in 2021. He was 99. (The Print Collector/Getty Images)

Philip was reportedly "relieved" that his grandson Prince William, heir to the throne, had found a "level-headed girl" like Kate.

Prince Philip and Kate Middleton smiling at each other from Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip and Kate Middleton share a warm moment during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 16, 2012, in London, England. (Indigo/Getty Images)

"I have been on walkabouts with [the Princess of Wales]," said Brandreth. "She does not look at the camera. Whenever she is interviewed, Catherine talks about the matter at hand, never about herself." 

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Philip’s advice continues to shape Kate’s role as a beloved senior royal.

"She was taught by the best," said Chard. "Prince Philip reminded her that she wasn’t a celebrity. She represents the royal family. She needs to dedicate herself to a life of service, concentrate on the job at hand and never smile directly at the camera. 

Kate Middleton's college pal recalls befriending the future Princess of Wales Video

"The Princess of Wales’s deep humility and discretion, along with Philip’s advice in dealing with life in the spotlight, has given her the strength to breeze through challenging media firestorms."

Kate Middleton standing next to her husband Prince William as the rest of the royal family looks on.

Kate Middleton is married to Prince William, heir to the British throne. She does not come from an aristocratic household. (John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital it was easy for Kate to follow Philip’s advice.

"One of the many reasons Princess Catherine has followed his advice was due to the national respect she always garnered," Fordwich explained. "She also values tradition, service, as well as stability."

Kate Middleton wearing a red dress and matching hat with pearls walking next to Prince William wearing a blue suit and purple tie.

Kate Middleton became Princess of Wales upon Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"He implored her to always focus on the role, that of dedication and duty, not on herself," said Fordwich. "That’s why she avoids seeking public attention for personal fame. He made it blatantly clear that royalty and celebrity are two completely different things. Philip’s advice has helped her preserve the monarchy’s respected public image, rendering her as one of the most level-headed, grounded, popular, revered and trusted members of the royal family."

Kate Middleton smiling next to Prince Philip's van in the U.K.

Kate Middleton arrives in a Land Rover Defender that previously belonged to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to host NHS Charities Together in Edinburgh, Scotland, circa 2021. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Royal experts previously said Kate was touched by her exchanges with Philip. Biographer Penny Junor told the U.K.’s Daily Mail that despite not having an aristocratic background, Kate mastered palace rules with ease.

"Kate shines in her own light, but she knows her place in the royal family," Junor told the outlet. "I think Kate is a bit like Prince Philip, who has always supported Queen Elizabeth II."

Queen Elizabeth gives a big smile while wearing a bright green coat with a matching hat.

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022. She was 96. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate and William are also said to be inspired by the longevity of Elizabeth and Philip’s union, Vanity Fair reported. The couple were married for 73 years until Philip died in 2021 at age 99. Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022 at age 96. William and Kate are believed to want to set an example not only for their three young children but for the nation.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walking ahead of Kate Middleton and Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were vital role models for Kate Middleton and Prince William. (DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The late Queen Elizabeth made a huge success of her long life of service," said Chard. "Her beloved Philip was her constant strength and guide. Princess Catherine is happy to be part of the bigger picture, the glue of the royal family. She is still scrutinized by the public and photographers, yet she handles the spotlight with grace and sheer dedication to the royal family."

"The Princess of Wales holds star power by shining in her own light," Chard added.

And Kate wasn’t the only Princess of Wales who turned to Philip for guidance.

Princess Diana looking on with a serious look on her face as Prince Philip speaks to her in the U.K.

Princess Diana called Prince Philip "Pa." (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"When [Princess Diana] found the restrictions of royal life difficult, it was Philip who helped her," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, wrote in her book, "Prince Philip Revealed."

"Once she was married, she never sat next to her husband; she always sat next to Philip at the endless black-tie dinners, and he took care of her," Seward wrote, as quoted by Hello! Magazine. "Diana found the Balmoral dinners a massive strain and the atmosphere stifling. When the piper came around the table after dinner with his kilt swirling and his pipes whining, she couldn't wait to leave the room." 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle walking behind Prince Philip.

Kate Middleton (left) and Meghan Markle are seen here arriving with Prince Philip to attend a Christmas service in Sandringham, circa 2017. Meghan was an American actress before she married Prince Harry in 2018. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the 2021 Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Meghan Markle recalled meeting Prince Harry’s grandfather.

Kate Middleton smiling at Prince Philip as the other royals walk on.

Prince Philip and Kate Middleton exchanged smiles during a royal engagement that included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before they stepped back as senior royals. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"At dinner, I was sat next to H's grandfather, and I just thought it was so wonderful," she said. "And I was like, ‘Oh, we chatted, and it was so great, and I talked about this and talked about this.’"

When Harry told her that she "had his bad ear," the Duchess of Sussex laughed.

"Oh, well, I thought it went pretty well," she said.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

