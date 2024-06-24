Prince William, without Kate Middleton, dances at Taylor Swift concert: See his moves through the years

Prince William has never been afraid to show off his moves.

The royal made headlines over the weekend by attending one of Taylor Swift's London shows on her Eras tour, and in video taken at the event, it seems like he thoroughly enjoyed himself. William could be seen in the audience, dancing exuberantly to Swift's hit "Shake It Off."

From letting loose at a pop concept to dancing with locals on royal tours, we take a look at other occasions where William put on his dancing shoes.

TAYLOR SWIFT TAKES SELFIE WITH PRINCE WILLIAM AND HIS CHILDREN AT ERAS TOUR SHOW IN LONDON

Taylor Swift

On Friday, which happened to be his 42nd birthday, William brought his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Wembley Stadium to see Swift perform.

A photo of the royal family posing with the singer was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales ' official Instagram account. In the picture, Swift could be seen holding a phone up to take a selfie while she, William and the children all wore big smiles.

Swift posted another photo to her own account, one that also featured boyfriend Travis Kelce.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO

During the show, a fellow concert-goer took video of William on a balcony at the stadium, dancing enthusiastically to "Shake It Off." He could be seen waving both of his arms around, shimmying his shoulders and his hips while singing along to the song.

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM SPOTTED DANCING WHILE AT THE ERAS TOUR IN LONDON

"Love his energy! It’s electric!" one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another comment read, "A swiftie king YES WE NEED THAT!"

Belize

In 2022, William took another opportunity to showcase his skills when he and wife Kate Middleton visited Belize to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

He was extensively photographed doing a traditional dance with a woman named Laura Cacho, who later told People that he and Middleton are "an amazing couple and we would love them to come any time with their children Charlotte, George and Louis."

She also said, "They really know how to dance. They took the culture from me and I didn't need to teach them. They're so good at it. They were excellent."

Coronation Concert

Last year, King Charles' coronation drew the attention of royal family watchers around the world. One event to celebrate the monumental occasion was a concert held at Windsor Castle, featuring performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and Take That.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When the latter took the stage, William was seen dancing along in the audience. With Queen Camilla and his two oldest children flanking him, he teased his children with little Union Jack flags the family held.

Days later, a Coronation Garden Party was held, and there a fan asked William about his dancing. In a video shared to TikTok, the future King of England rolled his eyes good-naturedly at the question and said, "As you may know, dancing sober is a terrible idea."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tuvalu

In 2012, the royal family celebrated Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee. William, along with Middleton, traveled to an island in the South Pacific called Tuvalu, where they participated in a Vaiku Falekaupule ceremony.

The couple dressed in traditional clothing, including colorful skirts and floral headpieces, were seen in photos dancing with locals.

Like Mother, Like Son

William isn't the only one in his family who's been known to bust a move — his mother, Princess Diana, had her share of experiences on the dance floor as well.

Last month, Tom Selleck recalled a story in his memoir about the late Diana. There was a state dinner at the White House in November 1985 for her and Charles, and she'd personally requested three actors attend. Selleck was one of them, and the others were Clint Eastwood and John Travolta.

He wrote that he and Eastwood had opted to stay on the sidelines while the others danced, but as Travolta was dancing with Diana, someone approached him and said, "Mr. Travolta and the princess are dancing for a second time together. We can’t have that. We don’t want to start rumors, do we?"

He continued, "'I’M NOT CUTTING IN ON JOHN TRAVOLTA !' was my reply, probably in too loud a voice. She was not happy. ‘Very well. The next dance, come with me.’"

Selleck ended up dancing with Diana — he said that he apologized to her for his lack of skill.

" Princess Diana was lovely, and there was a very shy quality about her in spite of her being well schooled in the art of conversation," he explained. "I gotta say she seemed to be having the time of her life. I was relieved she talked most of the time. Let’s just say it was not my finest hour as a conversationalist."