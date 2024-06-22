Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William and his children at Eras Tour show in London

Taylor Swift was greeted with a warm welcome from Prince William and his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during her "Eras Tour" stop in London on Friday.

After Swift's show at Wembley Stadium, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a photo of the "Fortnite" singer taking a selfie with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage.

PRINCE WILLIAM REPORTEDLY ATTENDS TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS TOUR CONCERT WITH HIS KIDS TO CELEBRATE 42ND BIRTHDAY

"Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!" the caption read, alongside a photo of Swift taking a selfie with the royal trio.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Shortly after, Swift followed up with her own post on Instagram.

Swift shared a photo of herself posing with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," she captioned the post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE POST

The Prince of Wales celebrated his 42nd birthday by attending Swift's Eras Tour concert with his children at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday.

The trio were among the crowd of 90,000 Swifties at the 34-year-old pop star's sold-out show, according to royal reporter Roya Nikkah.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Nothing says happy 42nd birthday quite like taking the kids to see a @taylorswift13#ErasTour gig. Prince William is celebrating his birthday tonight at @wembleystadium with his children," Nikkah wrote on X.

William's wife Kate Middleton reportedly did not join her husband and children at the concert. The 42-year-old Princess of Wales is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer and has mostly stayed out of the spotlight over the past few months.

This isn't the first encounter Prince William has had with the internation pop star.

William first met Swift in 2013 at a Centrepoint Gala Dinner that was held at Kensington Palace. The royal later joined Swift and Bon Jovi for a performance of the rock icon's hit 1986 song "Livin' on a Prayer."

During a 2021 episode of Apple Fitness+'s "Time to Walk" series, William shared the story behind the viral moment.

"So, around about — it must be nearly 10 years ago now — I can't believe I'm actually telling this story," he said "I went to a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, which is a young homeless charity that I am very fond of and have supported for many years. It's an annual fundraiser, and I turn up, and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet as well."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

William continued, "When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, 'That's it. My job is done. I'll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I'm off-duty a little bit now.' Little did I think what was going to happen next."

"I'm sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there's a pause and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing,'" he recalled.

KATE MIDDLETON WILL NOT ‘RECEDE INTO THE SHADOWS,’ PLANS FULL RETURN TO ROYAL LIFE: EXPERT

"To this day, I still do not know what came over me," William added."Honestly, even now, I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me…' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.' "

Ahead of William and his children's outing on Friday, Swift received a royal welcome to the United Kingdom from Buckingham Palace.

On Friday, the Royal Family and the Army in London's official Instagram accounts shared a video of the Changing of the Guard, a royal ceremony, during which the Military band played Swift's hit "Shake It Off" in front of Buckingham Palace.

"Can’t stop, won’t stop grooving," the caption read.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Ashley Humecontributed to this post.