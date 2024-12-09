Prince William told Donald Trump Kate Middleton is ‘doing well,’ King Charles is ‘fighting very hard’: report

Prince William and President-elect Trump had a "great talk" during their meeting in Paris on Saturday.

The two were in France for the re-opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral, and they later met one-on-one at the U.K. ambassador’s residence.

"I had a great talk with the prince," Trump told The New York Post.

TRUMP, PRINCE WILLIAM SIT DOWN FOR MEETING IN PARIS AFTER NOTRE DAME CEREMONY

During their conversation, the subject of the health battles of Kate Middleton and King Charles III came up, and the president-elect shared some positive insight into their well-being.

"I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad," Trump told the outlet.

He added, "We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince William, who’s been sporting a beard the past few months, also received compliments from Trump.

"He’s a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night," he said, adding, "Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that."

While in Paris, Trump and William also separately met with world leaders at Notre Dame, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

WATCH: TRUMP AND PRINCE WILLIAM MEET IN PARIS

KATE MIDDLETON GLOWS WHILE SPREADING CHRISTMAS CHEER AFTER HEALTH BATTLE

William was seen shaking hands and speaking with first lady Jill Biden, who represented the United States at the ceremony in place of President Biden.

The meeting was the pair’s first since Trump won the election this year. They last met during his first term in 2019 when Trump made a state visit to the U.K.

William also met with President Biden in 2022, while he was in Boston for his Earthshot Prize.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Trump also met with then-Prince Charles in 2019 and Clarence House said at the time that the two have a "good working relationship."

At the time, Trump told ITV he and Charles were only supposed to meet for 15 minutes but ended up speaking for over an hour about the environment.

"He is really into climate change, and I think that’s great. I mean, I want that. I like that," Trump told the outlet at the time. "What he really wants, and what he really feels warmly about, is the future. He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate, as opposed to a disaster. And I agree."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King Charles also reached out to Trump following his assassination attempt this summer.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.