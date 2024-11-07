Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince William

Prince William says 2024 was 'hardest year in my life' after Kate Middleton, King Charles' cancer diagnoses

William also shared an update on his wife's health after Middleton announced she was cancer-free in September

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
close
It's nice to see the normality back from Kate Middleton: Neil Sean Video

It's nice to see the normality back from Kate Middleton: Neil Sean

UK royal reporter Neil Sean reacts to Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, completing chemotherapy for her cancer on ‘The Story.’

Prince William opened up about facing the "hardest year in my life" after wife Kate Middleton and his father, King Charles, were diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

The 42-year-old Prince of Wales got candid about his "brutal" year during an interview with reporters in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday.

"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," William said, according to People magazine.

prince william kate middleton king charles

Prince William shared that 2024 has "probably been the hardest year in my life" after Kate Middleton and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer. (Getty)

"So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," he added.

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY FEUD COULD FINALLY BE RESOLVED THANKS TO PRINCESS DIANA'S FAMILY: EXPERT

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William said. "But, from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."

In February, Buckingham Palace announced Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and was undergoing treatment.

"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life."

— Prince William

In March, Middleton disclosed her own cancer diagnosis and shared that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. In a video shared in September, the 42-year-old princess revealed that she was cancer-free after completing her treatment.

During his interview, William shared an update on Middleton's health, telling reporters she was "doing well."

Prince William and Kate Middleton wearing traditional royal clothes and smiling

William said his wife, who announced she was cancer-free in September, was "doing well." (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Upon being told he appeared "relaxed," William responded, "I couldn’t be less relaxed this year, so it’s very interesting you’re all seeing that.

"But it’s more a case of just crack on, and you’ve got to keep going.

"I enjoy my work, and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family, too," added William, who shares sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, and daughter Prince Charlotte, 9, with Middleton.

William's interview came at the end of his trip to Cape Town, where he attended the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards. In 2020, the prince established the Earthshot Prize to help entrepreneurs develop climate-friendly businesses. During the ceremony Wednesday, the Earthshot Prize awarded $1.2 million in grants to five businesses for their sustainable, eco-friendly innovations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While speaking on stage during the ceremony, William noted that the Earthshot Prize was created "to champion the dreamers, the thinkers and the innovators from every walk of life who share an ambition to build a better, more sustainable world."

prince william at earthshot awards

The prince traveled to Cape Town to attend the 2024 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. (Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images)


According to People, William told reporters he hoped his children had watched the Earthshot Prize Awards, which were livestreamed on YouTube. 

William also shared Charlotte's reaction to the scruffy beard he grew over the summer. While William is known to go clean-shaven, he sported a beard for the first time in eight years when he and Middleton congratulated Team Great Britain for its success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Charlotte didn’t like it the first time," the prince said. "I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears. So, I have to shave it off. And then I grew it back. I thought, ‘Hang on a second,’ and I convinced her it was going to be OK."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending