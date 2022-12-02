Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the star-studded 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on Friday evening.

The royal couple was greeted by cheerful fans before heading inside the venue, where they are seated by the CEO of Earthshot, Hannah Jones.

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Boston on Wednesday for three days of engagements. It is their first trip to the U.S. in eight years.

Middleton stunned in a vibrant green off the shoulder gown for the event. According to People magazine, Middleton rented the Solace London gown via HURR, a U.K. rental platform for designer dresses. Middleton also opted to wear the late Princess Diana's diamond and emerald choker necklace.

Boston, the birthplace of John F. Kennedy, was chosen to host the second annual prize ceremony because of the late president’s 1962 "moonshot" speech, setting the challenge for Americans to reach the moon by the end of the 1960s. It inspired the prince and his partners to set a similar goal for finding solutions to climate change and other environmental problems by 2030.

Prizes will be awarded by Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley.

The event will also feature performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple’s 2011 wedding reception. The show will highlight packages voiced by Sir David Attenborough and Cate Blanchett, who is an Earthshot Prize Council member.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.