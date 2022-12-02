Expand / Collapse search
Prince William
Published

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston

The royal coupled traveled to Boston on Wednesday, marking their first trip to America in 8 years

By Janelle Ash , Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the star-studded 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on Friday evening.

The royal couple was greeted by cheerful fans before heading inside the venue, where they are seated by the CEO of Earthshot, Hannah Jones. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Boston on Wednesday for three days of engagements. It is their first trip to the U.S. in eight years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Earthshot Prize 2022 ceremony in Boston on Friday evening.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Earthshot Prize 2022 ceremony in Boston on Friday evening. (Photo by Mike Coppola)

Middleton stunned in a vibrant green off the shoulder gown for the event. According to People magazine, Middleton rented the Solace London gown via HURR, a U.K. rental platform for designer dresses. Middleton also opted to wear the late Princess Diana's diamond and emerald choker necklace.

Boston, the birthplace of John F. Kennedy, was chosen to host the second annual prize ceremony because of the late president’s 1962 "moonshot" speech, setting the challenge for Americans to reach the moon by the end of the 1960s. It inspired the prince and his partners to set a similar goal for finding solutions to climate change and other environmental problems by 2030.

Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana's diamond and emerald choker to the Boston ceremony.

Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana's diamond and emerald choker to the Boston ceremony. (Getty Images)

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON APPEAR IN NEW PHOTOS TAKEN DURING REHEARSALS AMID ROCKY START TO US TRIP

Prizes will be awarded by Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley. 

The event will also feature performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple’s 2011 wedding reception. The show will highlight packages voiced by Sir David Attenborough and Cate Blanchett, who is an Earthshot Prize Council member.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

