Prince William steals kiss from Kate Middleton in rare Valentine’s Day photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton are putting their love on display in a rare romantic moment shared with the public.

The royal couple marked Valentine’s Day with a sweet photo of the two, as Prince William is spotted stealing a kiss from the Princess of Wales.

In the candid photograph, Kate is all smiles, hand in hand with William, as the Prince of Wales gives his loving wife a kiss on the cheek. The pair are seated on a quilted blanket with a woodsy background.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ARE LIKE 'TEENAGERS IN LOVE,' DEFYING ROYAL PROTOCOL: EXPERT

Kate and William are both matching in light blue, as the Princess of Wales donned a denim summer dress with white sneakers. The Prince of Wales wore a collared blue shirt and dark blue shorts with matching sneakers.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Their social media caption was a simple red heart emoji.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last December, Roya Nikkhah, royals editor for The Sunday Times and co-host of the podcast "The Royals with Roya and Kate," told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "still very into each other" after weathering a turbulent year.

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ARE CRAZY ABOUT ONE ANOTHER, BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT SAYS

"When you see them on engagements, they’re obviously still very into each other," said Nikkhah. "One’s always looking out for the other. Recently, when they were in Southport together, you could see that . . . she was a bit more vulnerable. I think they’ve got each other’s backs."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON’S ‘NAUGHTY’ HUMOR, COMPETITIVE NATURE BRINGS THEM TOGETHER: EXPERT

"I think when you have that weight of public scrutiny on you, it’s very hard to keep a little bit of your private life private, because you are so publicly scrutinized," Nikkhah explained. "But if you look at the video they put out when [Kate] announced she’d finished chemotherapy, we never get to see them like that."

Early last year, Buckingham Palace announced that Kate would undergo abdominal surgery, and she later received treatment for cancer. King Charles III additionally received treatment for an enlarged prostate and for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Following Kate’s announcement, William took time off to support his wife.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In September, the 43-year-old announced that she was cancer-free. The princess, who appeared alongside her husband and their children, described how difficult the past nine months had been for her family. She expressed "relief" at having completed her course of treatment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met as students at St. Andrews University in 2001. They married in 2011. The couple shar three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.