Meghan Markle's future depends on Netflix rescue as royals have 'ringside seat': experts

Netflix reportedly has the power to "make or break" Meghan Markle’s future as an influencer.

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan" is set to premiere on March 4 after it was postponed due to the Los Angeles fires. Sources recently told the U.K.’s DailyMail that the streaming giant is gearing up to roll out the red carpet by offering products supporting Meghan’s brand at their merchandise store.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the British royal family will have "a ringside seat" across the pond to see if the mother of two can achieve her American dream as a businesswoman. Still, she warned that the former actress has challenges ahead.

MEGHAN MARKLE ENLISTS BILLIE EILISH TO HELP TEEN DEVASTATED BY LA FIRES AFTER BEING LABELED 'DISASTER TOURIST'

"The [Duke and Duchess of Sussex], who were going to change lives for the better, influence world opinion and leaders, improve the environment and declared their life of service with their ‘service is universal’ statement… it’s reduced to flogging jam," claimed Fordwich. "Quite a comedown… with Netflix making a last-ditch attempt."

"One wonders if the proceeds from the jam will be donated to humanitarian causes," said Fordwich. "Is she going to feed them her jam? In keeping with their charitable and humanitarian causes, perhaps all the proceeds will be donated?"

According to the DailyMail, Meghan’s launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, will coincide with the series premiere. A spokesperson for Netflix didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Her new show is rolling out at the same time as the Netflix stores open," an insider told the outlet. "The Netflix stores will offer products and merchandise from all their biggest shows like ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Stranger Things.'"

"This is a big move for Netflix," the source claimed. "The first stores are in repurposed department stores inside two of America’s largest malls. They will contain an onsite café, so Meghan’s products like her strawberry jam will be featured on the menu, too."

"This will determine the future of Meghan as a businesswoman. Let’s face it, she hasn’t been that successful so far," the insider claimed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fordwich stressed that a lifestyle brand conflicts with the couple’s initial commitment to "a life of service."

In 2021, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry said in a statement, "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal." Their office at the time also noted that the pair, as quoted by People magazine, "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

"While Meghan Markle claims to be ‘taking something ordinary and elevating it,’ as she worded in her series, she’s actually taking something others have already done… [She's] not helping others nor doing anything charitably," Fordwich claimed. "There isn’t a demographic this new endeavor appeals to, other than dedicated fans either side of the Atlantic or others who are curious, wanting to see if it’s any good."

The outlet reported that "With Love, Meghan" is being edited to include the Duchess of Sussex’s philanthropic work.

According to the outlet, the 43-year-old is expected to launch her brand "in just a few weeks," which would be around the same time frame as "With Love, Meghan."

It reported that the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia and the Dallas Galleria, "two of America’s biggest retail centers," will have American Riviera Orchard stands.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A Netflix source claimed to the outlet that under the American Riviera Orchard brand, the duchess will offer an array of products, including jam, honey and olive oil.

"Meghan's success is dependent upon the success of her new lifestyle show," claimed British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard. "I am dubious whether there will be a global appeal… The worst that can happen is the lifestyle show and product sales are not a success."

"Netflix has control to move on from Meghan," Chard claimed. "In true entrepreneurial spirit, Meghan will just start again."

The outlet noted that the streamer hopes to eventually open Netflix House stores coast-to-coast.

According to its website, Netflix House is described as "a year-round home for fans to live the stories they love. Enjoy rotating immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise, food, drinks and much more."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said he isn’t surprised Netflix is teaming up with Meghan to boost her role as an influencer in America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"America Riviera Orchard products are the latest means for Netflix to support Meghan Duchess of Sussex to attain further stability in America," said Pelham Turner. "It signals that the giant platform will support her unconditionally."

"In a current world where vitriolic messaging focuses on her alleged downfall, she shows strength, stamina and courage to fight on in the true American tradition of making her dreams and ambitions come true," he added.

Before joining the British royal family, Meghan had a lifestyle blog, The Tig. It was shut down after she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017. One of her first initiatives as a member of the royal family was to partner with the Hubb Community Kitchen for a fundraising cookbook.

"With Love, Meghan" is the royal’s first solo hosting project for Netflix. Last year, she also gave a glimpse of American Riviera Orchard. Several of her celebrity pals showed off her strawberry jam on Instagram.

Still, Fordwich isn’t buying Meghan’s early efforts to make her mark as a businesswoman. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

"The significance of the situation is regarding the terms set during ‘Megxit,’" Fordwich claimed. "Expectations for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were for them to refrain from using their royal titles for any personal gain."

QUEEN ELIZABETH II HAD ‘FORM OF BONE CANCER’ BEFORE HER DEATH, FORMER PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON CLAIMS

"There are ongoing discussions regarding the boundaries between personal ventures and royal responsibilities, as well as the implications for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's titles," she claimed.

Pelham Turner feels that the couple, and Meghan in particular, have been unfairly criticized without the brand or the show being launched yet.

"Harry and Meghan are being treated like a soccer ball that can be kicked around at will," said Pelham Turner. "I come from a working-class family where family protects family, not throws them to the wolves."

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE ‘MOVED ON’ FROM ROYAL FAMILY DRAMA, AUTHOR CLAIMS

People magazine previously pointed out that whether Meghan’s show and lifestyle brand become a success or not, the couple still have shared initiatives.

Through their Archewell Foundation, Meghan "remains invested" in mental health and children’s welfare. According to the outlet, the pair launched The Parents Network, which aims to support families who have been impacted by online harm. Insiders told the outlet that the couple’s joint work for the initiative will continue.

"The success story is the new Netflix House superstores, housing oodles of merchandise from many successful shows," said Chard.

"Meghan is lucky to have the support, with Netflix selling her American Riviera Orchard brand products as it takes the onus off of her… She will enjoy the kudos of her show airing at the same time as the opening of the new Netflix House stores."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria previously shared that she’s "excited" about what’s to come from the couple.

"We have Meghan's new show coming out, which is great," she told the Mail. "It is such a great take on a lifestyle show and a showcase of California, Montecito and nature… There [are] really easy great takeaways on life. I am really excited about that coming out."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S BEST FRIEND SAYS DUCHESS OF SUSSEX IS A 'GLORIOUS HUMAN' DESPITE 'PAINFUL' NASTY HEADLINES

Sources also told the outlet that "With Love, Meghan" aims to be how-to guidance for entertaining, and offers "inspiration and ideas."

"It's a very magical and beautiful guide to hosting and entertaining rather than a how-to cookery show," one source claimed. "It's about inspiration — more like, 'Why not try and make this kind of pasta or this kind of dessert.’… It's all her, and all about her. It's very watchable."