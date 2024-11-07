Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton are like 'teenagers in love,' defying royal protocol: expert

Princess of Wales announced in September she's 'cancer free' after chemotherapy

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Prince William and Kate Middleton are crazy about one another, body language expert says Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton are crazy about one another, body language expert says

Body language expert Blanca Cobb believes Prince William and Kate Middleton are "crazy about one another" and just show it in different ways due to royal protocols.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story spans decades, and it’s still going strong.

Roya Nikkhah, royals editor for The Sunday Times and co-host of the podcast "The Royals with Roya and Kate," told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "still very into each other" after weathering a turbulent year.

"When you see them on engagements, they’re obviously still very into each other," said Nikkhah. "One’s always looking out for the other. Recently, when they were in Southport together, you could see that… she was a bit more vulnerable. I think they’ve got each other’s backs."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON’S ‘NAUGHTY’ HUMOR, COMPETITIVE NATURE BRINGS THEM TOGETHER: EXPERT

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

A still image of Catherine, Princess of Wales, with the Prince of Wales from a video in which she gives a personal update on her treatment and recovery. (Will Warr)

"I think when you have that weight of public scrutiny on you, it’s very hard to keep a little bit of your private life private because you are so publicly scrutinized," Nikkhah explained. "But if you look at the video they put out when [Kate] announced she’d finished chemotherapy, we never get to see them like that."

"When you see them on engagements, they’re obviously still very into each other. One’s always looking out for the other. Recently, when they were in Southport together, you could see that… she was a bit more vulnerable. I think they’ve got each other’s backs."

— Roya Nikkhah, royals editor for The Sunday Times
Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at BAFTAs

Before the princess' diagnosis and treatment, Prince William and Kate Middleton share a laugh on the red carpet at the BAFTAs. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"A lot of people were quite surprised to see how open they were in terms of letting the cameras film them as they were, as they would like us to see them, which was hugging a lot, kissing and being extremely close physically on a blanket," she added.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that from the very beginning of the couple’s marriage, William "zealously guarded his family’s privacy."

Prince William and Kate Middleton looking at each other and smiling.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that Prince William is protective of his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"He postponed beginning full-time royal duties for as long as he could for this purpose," said Fitzwilliams. "William and Catherine… have always indicated their private closeness and harmony, which they project publicly so well, as does their competitive spirit, especially when they relax during royal tours that involve competitive sports."

Prince William holding Kate Middleton as she leans in for a kiss.

Prince William kisses Kate Middleton after playing the Field Game in an old boys match at Eton College on March 18, 2006, in Eton, England. The palace announced their engagement in 2010. (Indigo/Getty Images)

"As the future king and queen, they have a loving family who are the center of their lives," he shared. "The recent video when Catherine told us she was clear of cancer showed intimate moments between them. The royal family is not known for public displays of affection, but their body language spoke volumes. Catherine’s illness with William spending so much time with her will, if that is possible, draw them even closer."

The Prince and Princess of Wales met as students at St. Andrews University in 2001. They married in 2011. The couple share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince William and Kate Middleton waving on their wedding day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales married on April 29, 2011, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The royal family has been buffeted by health concerns this year, beginning with the announcement in January that King Charles III would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate and Kate would undergo abdominal surgery.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced Charles was receiving treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. Six weeks later, Kate said she, too, was undergoing treatment for cancer, quieting the relentless speculation about her condition that had circulated on social media since her surgery.

Following Kate’s announcement, William took time off to support his wife.

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared in March 2024. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

In September, the 42-year-old announced she was cancer-free. The princess, who appeared alongside her husband and their children, described how difficult the past nine months had been for her family. She expressed "relief" at completing her course of treatment.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2024

Middleton made her return to royal duties when she attended Day 14 of Wimbledon 2024. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she said.

Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been enjoying a "happy, stable family life full of fun, love and laughter."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

Kate Middleton announced she was "cancer free" after completing chemotherapy treatments. She is seen here with her husband and their three children. (Will Warr)

"They strive to keep the majority of their personal tactile life private," said Chard. "During their earlier years, they enjoyed partying at certain clubs. But for many years they've fueled and energized each other through enjoying competitive sports and pursuing all things fun in the great outdoors."

The Prince and Princess of Wales smiling and admiring each other on the palace balcony with their three children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children, attended Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are best friends, each other's support blanket and cheerleader," said Chard. "Laughter and enjoying the small things in life together is their medicine. Princess Catherine's unexpected illness and scary cancer journey have brought them closer together with the realization that life is so fragile. They love and appreciate each other more than ever."

On Nov. 7 during his visit to Cape Town, South Africa, William admitted that 2024 had been "brutal" and "the hardest year" of his life. He reflected on becoming the Prince of Wales after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

A close-up of Prince William looking serious in a dark blazer and blue shirt with a red pin.

Prince William traveled to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards and engaged in various environmental initiatives. (Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

"Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," said the 42-year-old, as quoted by People magazine. "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been… brutal."

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ARE CRAZY ABOUT ONE ANOTHER, BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT SAYS

Prince William and Kate Middleton are crazy about one another, body language expert says Video

William also remarked that Kate is "doing well." After being told he looked relaxed, the prince said, "I couldn’t be less relaxed this year, so it’s very interesting you’re all seeing that."

"But it’s more a case of just crack on, and you’ve got to keep going," he said. "I enjoy my work, and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family, too."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton joined Prince William, unannounced, for a visit to Southport to meet with the young families of the victims who were killed during the July 29 mass stabbing. (Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that as Kate returns to royal duties, William will be by her side for much-needed support.

"A picture tells a thousand words and there have been several times when their affection is reminiscent of two teenagers in love, which of course they initially were, well in their early 20s," said Fordwich.

"William played water polo and would train for the swimming component in the Old Course Hotel pool, the same pool where Kate would swim many mornings," she said about their early years getting to know each other.

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

Prince William took time off this year to look after Kate Middleton and their three children. (Will Warr)

"It was there that their athletic instincts were apparent to each other, albeit at that time they were still just friends. Dark winter mornings, rising before 5 a.m. aren’t for most university students. They each knew the other was health conscious, yet another attribute they have in common. It’s where they developed such comfort with each other."

"Their displays of public affection nowadays demonstrate they have no hesitation or reservation in letting the world know exactly how they feel about one another when they deem it appropriate to do so," Fordwich shared. "Their comfort with each other from those deep bonds formed at university has never waned, but rather have grown."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending