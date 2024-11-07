Prince William and Kate Middleton are like 'teenagers in love,' defying royal protocol: expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story spans decades, and it’s still going strong.

Roya Nikkhah, royals editor for The Sunday Times and co-host of the podcast "The Royals with Roya and Kate," told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "still very into each other" after weathering a turbulent year.

"When you see them on engagements, they’re obviously still very into each other," said Nikkhah. "One’s always looking out for the other. Recently, when they were in Southport together, you could see that… she was a bit more vulnerable. I think they’ve got each other’s backs."

"I think when you have that weight of public scrutiny on you, it’s very hard to keep a little bit of your private life private because you are so publicly scrutinized," Nikkhah explained. "But if you look at the video they put out when [Kate] announced she’d finished chemotherapy, we never get to see them like that."

"A lot of people were quite surprised to see how open they were in terms of letting the cameras film them as they were, as they would like us to see them, which was hugging a lot, kissing and being extremely close physically on a blanket," she added.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that from the very beginning of the couple’s marriage, William "zealously guarded his family’s privacy."

"He postponed beginning full-time royal duties for as long as he could for this purpose," said Fitzwilliams. "William and Catherine… have always indicated their private closeness and harmony, which they project publicly so well, as does their competitive spirit, especially when they relax during royal tours that involve competitive sports."

"As the future king and queen, they have a loving family who are the center of their lives," he shared. "The recent video when Catherine told us she was clear of cancer showed intimate moments between them. The royal family is not known for public displays of affection, but their body language spoke volumes. Catherine’s illness with William spending so much time with her will, if that is possible, draw them even closer."

The Prince and Princess of Wales met as students at St. Andrews University in 2001. They married in 2011. The couple share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal family has been buffeted by health concerns this year, beginning with the announcement in January that King Charles III would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate and Kate would undergo abdominal surgery.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced Charles was receiving treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. Six weeks later, Kate said she, too, was undergoing treatment for cancer, quieting the relentless speculation about her condition that had circulated on social media since her surgery.

Following Kate’s announcement, William took time off to support his wife.

In September, the 42-year-old announced she was cancer-free. The princess, who appeared alongside her husband and their children, described how difficult the past nine months had been for her family. She expressed "relief" at completing her course of treatment.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she said.

Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been enjoying a "happy, stable family life full of fun, love and laughter."

"They strive to keep the majority of their personal tactile life private," said Chard. "During their earlier years, they enjoyed partying at certain clubs. But for many years they've fueled and energized each other through enjoying competitive sports and pursuing all things fun in the great outdoors."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are best friends, each other's support blanket and cheerleader," said Chard. "Laughter and enjoying the small things in life together is their medicine. Princess Catherine's unexpected illness and scary cancer journey have brought them closer together with the realization that life is so fragile. They love and appreciate each other more than ever."

On Nov. 7 during his visit to Cape Town, South Africa, William admitted that 2024 had been "brutal" and "the hardest year" of his life. He reflected on becoming the Prince of Wales after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

"Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," said the 42-year-old, as quoted by People magazine. "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been… brutal."

William also remarked that Kate is "doing well." After being told he looked relaxed, the prince said, "I couldn’t be less relaxed this year, so it’s very interesting you’re all seeing that."

"But it’s more a case of just crack on, and you’ve got to keep going," he said. "I enjoy my work, and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family, too."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that as Kate returns to royal duties, William will be by her side for much-needed support.

"A picture tells a thousand words and there have been several times when their affection is reminiscent of two teenagers in love, which of course they initially were, well in their early 20s," said Fordwich.

"William played water polo and would train for the swimming component in the Old Course Hotel pool, the same pool where Kate would swim many mornings," she said about their early years getting to know each other.

"It was there that their athletic instincts were apparent to each other, albeit at that time they were still just friends. Dark winter mornings, rising before 5 a.m. aren’t for most university students. They each knew the other was health conscious, yet another attribute they have in common. It’s where they developed such comfort with each other."

"Their displays of public affection nowadays demonstrate they have no hesitation or reservation in letting the world know exactly how they feel about one another when they deem it appropriate to do so," Fordwich shared. "Their comfort with each other from those deep bonds formed at university has never waned, but rather have grown."