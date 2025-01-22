Prince Harry’s Invictus Games criticized for ditching rifles in favor of laser guns

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is facing backlash over a key change to one of its events.

The first Winter Invictus Games is set to take place in Vancouver, Canada, from Feb 8 to 16, and the biathlon event, which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, is ditching the rifles for laser guns.

The organization explained the switch on their X page, stating, "Compared to live ammunition and laser rifles, optic rifles are in a class of their own. They're widely used for their enhanced safety, reliability and wide accessibility from novice to elite levels, including at the Paralympic Games and major international competitions."

They continued, "And, a broad range of people with disabilities – including visually impaired competitors – can use them. They offer a big range safety advantage given most of our Competitors are novices. As a Games legacy, future users can experience Biathlon without the safety risks and environmental impact associated with live fire ammo."

U.S. Marine veteran Christopher Bryde, who served in Afghanistan and lost both of his legs below the knee following injuries from an IED, felt the change impacted the sport, however, telling FieldSports News, "We had a couple of issues with the cold and some of the [laser] guns just not working. Also, snow seemed to obstruct some of the targets."

Bryde continued, "For example, I shot perfectly for five laps and then in one lap I only hit one target. And then we checked out the gun and there was a bit of snow covering… the laser thing [lens]."

In a statement to The Daily Mail, The Invictus Games addressed Bryde’s claims of snow blocking targets and lenses, saying, "That wouldn’t be the case, as there would be officials on site ensuring readiness for the rifles."

Across the internet, many people voiced their disagreement with the switch to a laser gun.

"So from 2014 -2024 this wasn't an issue but it is now??" one person questioned on X.

In the comments on FieldSports News’ interview with Bryde, people commented negatively, calling the change "a moronic woke idea" and "ridiculous liberal nonsense."

The Invictus Games isn’t the first sports competition to ditch rifles. The Paris 2024 Olympic Pentathlon event also used lasers instead of pistols.

Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games in 2014, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. The first Invictus Games was held in September 2014 at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Ahead of the inaugural winter games, Prince Harry was in Los Angeles, where he met with firefighters from the Salinas Fire Department and their rescue dogs.

In a post shared on social media, the fire department wrote, "Cruz and Taffy, Facility Dog’s with the Salinas Fire Dept, along with their friends, have been actively assisting in the efforts to combat the LA fires, providing much-needed support to firefighters and affected communities. In an inspiring turn of events, they also had the opportunity to meet Prince Harry, who is known for his philanthropic work and advocacy on various social issues, including disaster relief."

They continued, "This encounter not only boosted their morale but also emphasized the importance of community and collaboration in the face of such devastating challenges."

