United Kingdom

UK prime minister suggests former Prince Andrew should testify in Epstein investigation

The House Oversight Committee has requested an interview with the former prince

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Three House Democrats caught in controversies while Clintons subpoenaed over Epstein Video

Three House Democrats caught in controversies while Clintons subpoenaed over Epstein

‘The Big Weekend Show’ co-hosts discuss recent controversies around certain Democrats and reports of the Clintons potentially facing charges if they avoid their Epstein subpoenas. 

U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer suggested Monday that the former Prince Andrew should testify in the U.S. investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer made the comment to reporters while traveling to a G-20 summit in Johannesburg on Monday, though he declined to comment on the former prince's case directly.

"I don’t comment on his particular case,’’ Starmer said. "But as a general principle I’ve held for a very long time is that anybody who has got relevant information in relation to these kind of cases should give that evidence to those that need it.’’

Starmer's comments come after the U.S. House Oversight Committee requested that the ex-royal, who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, submit to a transcribed interview regarding his long relationship with Epstein. He has so far ignored the request.

EX-PRINCE ANDREW ‘VULNERABLE’ TO CRIMINAL CHARGES AFTER LOSING ROYAL PROTECTION STATUS: EXPERTS

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Prince Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III on Oct. 30, 2025. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the committee’s ranking Democrat, and Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., accused the disgraced royal of trying to "hide" from the investigation.

"Our work will move forward with or without him, and we will hold anyone who was involved in these crimes accountable, no matter their wealth, status or political party," they said in a statement released on Friday. "We will get justice for the survivors."

King Charles III formally removed the "Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew" in late October.

PRINCE ANDREW BEING INVESTIGATED FOR ALLEGEDLY ASKING BODYGUARD TO GET ACCUSER’S PERSONAL INFORMATION: REPORT

A close-up of Prince Andrew in formal wear walking next to Ghislaine Maxwell.

Then-Prince Andrew, Duke Of York and Ghislaine Maxwell. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

The palace said the censures "are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

A split of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew may be called to testify before Congress over his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

Andrew announced Oct. 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title after the publication of an unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," in August.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

