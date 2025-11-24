UK prime minister suggests former Prince Andrew should testify in Epstein investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer suggested Monday that the former Prince Andrew should testify in the U.S. investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer made the comment to reporters while traveling to a G-20 summit in Johannesburg on Monday, though he declined to comment on the former prince's case directly.

"I don’t comment on his particular case,’’ Starmer said. "But as a general principle I’ve held for a very long time is that anybody who has got relevant information in relation to these kind of cases should give that evidence to those that need it.’’

Starmer's comments come after the U.S. House Oversight Committee requested that the ex-royal, who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, submit to a transcribed interview regarding his long relationship with Epstein. He has so far ignored the request.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the committee’s ranking Democrat, and Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., accused the disgraced royal of trying to "hide" from the investigation.

"Our work will move forward with or without him, and we will hold anyone who was involved in these crimes accountable, no matter their wealth, status or political party," they said in a statement released on Friday. "We will get justice for the survivors."

King Charles III formally removed the "Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew" in late October.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

The palace said the censures "are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Andrew announced Oct. 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title after the publication of an unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," in August.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.