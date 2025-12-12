Ex-Prince Andrew appears in photo released by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, shared by House Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released another batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate Friday, one of which included Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

"Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!" Oversight Dems said Friday on X.

Also included in the photos are other prominent figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Woody Allen.

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS HOUSE DEMS RELEASING EPSTEIN PHOTOS SHOWING TRUMP, CLINTON, WOODY ALLEN

Many of the photos have already circulated to the public. The photo of Andrew was taken at the Malaria Summit in London in April 2018. In the original photo found on Getty Images, King Charles, Prince of Wales at the time, appears with Bill Gates and Andrew. In the photo released by the committee, King Charles was cropped out.

People reports that the House Oversight Committee told the outlet the photo "arrived that way from the estate."

Also notably missing in the picture was Epstein. However, according to People, the evidence also included a screenshot of an email Epstein sent in March 2011 to someone listed as "The Duke," believed to be Andrew, who was then the Duke of York.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"you ok? these stories are complete ant utter fantasy," Epstein wrote. "I don't know and have never met Al gore. CLinton was never on the island.. the telephone book is not mine. it was stolen by my houseman who is curreently in prison for doing so."

In response to the photos the House Oversight Committee released, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson accused Democrats of "selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative."

"Here’s the reality: Democrats like Stacey Plaskett and Hakeem Jeffries were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein AFTER he was a convicted sex offender," Jackson added.

"The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked, and the Trump administration has done more for Epstein’s victims than Democrats ever have by repeatedly calling for transparency, releasing thousands of pages of documents and calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., previously has fired back at accusations he may have had dinner with Jeffrey Epstein or solicited donations from the disgraced financier. A House GOP effort to censure Plaskett also failed in mid-November.

A White House official also told Fox News Digital Friday that the photos chosen by the House Democrats were selectively chosen with random redactions for political purposes, adding that none of the documents released showed wrongdoing on Trump's part.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The release of the photos comes as Andrew made his first public outing since being stripped of his royal title, attending daughter Princess Beatrice's younger daughter's christening.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace, Andrew, Clinton, Gates and Allen did not respond Friday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP