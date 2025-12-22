Andrew used family’s legitimacy as ‘bargaining chip,’ let Epstein and Maxwell roam royals’ spaces: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New photos show that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Prince Andrew, used Sandringham House, Balmoral and other historical royal establishments for Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell-related encounters.

In the latest drop by the Department of Justice (DOJ), a photo shows Andrew sprawled across the laps of women, whose identities have been redacted, in the saloon of Queen Elizabeth's beloved Sandringham House, according to The Times. Maxwell was also photographed in the picture.

Sandringham is where the royal family would typically spend Christmas and New Year's. The late queen started the tradition in 1988.

Another photo shows Andrew with Epstein and Maxwell hunting at Balmoral Castle, according to The Guardian. Balmoral is a private estate owned by the British Royal Family, located in the Scottish Highlands.

Helena Chard, a royal commentator, told Fox News Digital that Andrew was a "blithering idiot/ buffoon" and was "hoodwinked" into believing Epstein was actually his friend.

"Epstein was a highly skilled manipulator and Andrew a blithering idiot/ buffoon. Epstein needed Andrew's monied circle of friends. It gave him status and a platform to grow his vile empire. Entitled Andrew with the promise of sex, money and friendship was hoodwinked into believing Epstein was his friend," Chard said.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital that these new photos prove that Andrew's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell went far beyond "casual association."

"What stands out most to me is the context of these images, not just their content. Seeing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell appear in settings directly tied to royal life (particularly Sandringham and Royal Ascot) underscores how close Andrew allowed them to come to the monarchy’s central spaces. Sandringham is one of the family’s most intimate hideaways, and Ascot is one of its most visible social stages. Access to both goes well beyond casual association," Matta began.

She referenced the former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown's 2022 book, where she claimed Epstein used to refer to Andrew as "a useful idiot."

"That’s why Tina Brown’s description of Andrew as a 'useful idiot' remains so apt. Epstein and Maxwell didn't need Andrew to consciously facilitate anything to benefit from him. His title alone granted status and legitimacy. Being seen with a senior royal opened doors," Matta told Fox News Digital.

She said that these photos are devastating to the monarchy.

"For an institution that must be seen as dignified and above scandal, the idea that Epstein and Maxwell were able to move so freely through royal-adjacent spaces is a nightmare and dulls the shine," Matta said.

She continued, "Andrew's public role is already effectively over, so the real question is how long the monarchy will remain burdened by the consequences of his connections."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the photo of Andrew with Maxwell at Sandringham House was him "flaunting his former royal privileges."

"These ghastly new lurid photos further confirm proof of Andrew’s horrific activities, his dreadful judgment as well as his flaunting of his former royal privileges," she said.

Fordwich continued, "What Andrew conferred was something no amount of money could ever buy Epstein and what he craved above all else as well as what perpetuated his power, legitimacy. By bringing Epstein into his sphere of Royal access Andrew sent a signal to others it was acceptable and indeed desired to be with Epstein. Andrew’s presence conferred royal cachet as it was perceived by all as tangibly vouching for Epstein who needed social camouflage."

The royal commentator found the images "disturbing" for a number of reasons. "Particularly, from the photo taken at Sandringham with Andrew sprawled across several women’s laps in his mother’s QEII’s private estate, which she so cherished, such betrayal of his family and of the nation all with young girls suffering," she said.

On Dec. 13, Andrew was photographed horseback riding after the christening of his daughter — his first public outing after his last military title was stripped.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, baptized their daughter, Athena, in a private ceremony at Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London on Dec. 12. Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, attended the christening, but were not photographed, according to People.

In September, Ferguson was dropped as a patron for multiple charities after leaked emails revealed the Duchess of York referring to Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

Reports have surfaced that Beatrice will be snubbing her father and fleeing England for a skiing trip for Christmas.

A source told The Sun that Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, were torn on whether they should spend Christmas with their disgraced father or head to Sandringham House and spend the holiday with members of the royal family.

"Beatrice doesn't want to cause any embarrassment and was torn between loyalty to the King and her parent. That is why with Eugenie they went to Buckingham Palace for the pre-Christmas family lunch," a source told the outlet.

"She appreciates the way that the King and William have looked after her during everything that has been happening with Andy and Sarah. She didn’t want it to look like they were snubbing anyone so it was easier to go off with friends," the source concluded.

In October, all of Andrew's royal titles were taken away for his involvement in scandals, specifically his ties to Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre is the woman who publicly accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager trafficked by Epstein, allegations the former duke has consistently denied.

Giuffre said the encounters took place in London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands when she was 17, claims that thrust Andrew into an international scandal and led him to step back from public royal duties. In 2022, the civil case was settled out of court, with Andrew making no admission of liability while expressing regret over his association with Epstein.

Guiffre died by suicide earlier this year.

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. The American financier was awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.

Epstein's former girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 for helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by him. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

