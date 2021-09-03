Prince William ‘has not been able to come to terms’ with Prince Harry’s move, author says: He was ‘blindsided’

Prince William is reportedly still trying to make sense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure as senior royals.

"The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance," royal expert Omid Scobie recently told Entertainment Tonight.

"I don’t mean just physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much, and that is exactly how sources close to William have put it," he shared.

Scobie and co-author Carolyn Durand previously teamed up to write "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family." The book, first released last summer, was re-released as a paperback on Aug. 31 with a new epilogue. It chronicles the couple’s whirlwind romance and the tensions they endured before stepping back as senior royals of the British royal family.

Scobie said that William, 39, and his wife Kate Middleton, are still "blindsided" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision.

"[There are] still feelings of anger [about] the way the couple carried out their departure from their royal lives," said Scobie, adding that William "has not been able to come to terms with [it] yet."

Despite the brothers reuniting in April for Prince Philip’s funeral and then again three months later for the unveiling of a statue honoring their late mother Princess Diana, things are still tense between the two.

"Both sides are able to put everything on one side when it comes to focusing on the bigger, more important moments… Unfortunately, that has not led to any sort of bigger movement," said Scobie.

The author also noted that William and Harry, 36, "aren’t in regular communication, or much communication at all."

"They are very different men," he explained. "And I think that William has certainly become someone who is really living his life for the crown, for the institution. Harry has really sort of gone completely in the opposite direction. They will never see eye to eye, and until both sides can acknowledge that, they will never move forward."

Links between the brothers have been painfully strained in recent months, with William defending the royal family from allegations of racism and insensitivity made by Harry and his wife, 40, from their new home in California.

Harry stepped back from royal duties last year and moved his family to the U.S. in search of a more peaceful existence that he could better control. William has pressed on with royal life and the never-ending demands that accompany his role as second in line to the throne.

The relationship became even more tense in March, after Harry and Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey.

Harry confirmed rumors that he and his brother had been growing apart, saying "the relationship is ‘space’ at the moment" — though he added that "time heals all things, hopefully." Harry also told Winfrey, 67, that his father Prince Charles, 72, didn’t accept his calls for a time.

The couple revealed that before the birth of their first child, an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed concern about how dark his skin might be. Days after the broadcast, William responded to questions called out by reporters, stating that his was "very much not a racist family."

In August, royal filmmaker Nick Bullen told Fox News that the brothers still have a long way to go.

"I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll see any resolution between the brothers very soon," said the True Royalty TV co-founder and editor-in-chief. "Everything I’m told is that it is still pretty difficult for them. Obviously, they’ve spoken and spent time with their mother’s family. That was all good and a step forward in the right direction. But there’s no real reason for them to be back together publicly until Jubilee next year."

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been making programs about the royal family for nearly 10 years and has worked closely with Charles for eight.

When it comes to the brothers, Bullen said they will continue to "carry on" separately.

"I would imagine that they know the right thing to do," he said. "I suspect they will put their troubles behind them to support the queen. That’s when I think we’ll see that first real public reconciliation."

On June 4, Harry and Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and Harry's late mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.