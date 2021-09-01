Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘considering’ Windsor Castle move to be near Queen Elizabeth: source

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are considering a big move to Windsor Castle where they’ll be closer to Queen Elizabeth.

William, 39, is second in line to the British throne.

"William and Kate are very seriously considering a move to Windsor, and it has been discussed with the queen," a palace insider told Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl on Wednesday.

"There are options at Windsor Castle, which is vast, and being close to the queen, who is 95, makes sense to the family," the royal source explained.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reside in a Kensington Palace apartment they inherited from Princess Margaret, the queen’s late sister. The outlet noted that the home was renovated in 2013 at a cost of nearly $17 million. If the couple were to move, they would keep their apartment.

"William and Kate have been talking to their close friends about leaving Kensington Palace where they feel very overlooked," the source alleged to the outlet. "It will remain their official London base, but they prefer being in the countryside and the commute to London would be very easy."

According to the outlet, Windsor Castle was the queen’s weekend home for years. It is located about one hour from London. It became the reigning monarch’s primary residence at the beginning of the pandemic. Her late husband, Prince Phillip, was buried there after his April funeral.

During the coronavirus lockdowns, the duke and duchess kept a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate. That location is a three-hour drive from London.

The source also told the outlet that while the couple wants to be closer to the queen, they are concerned about how the move will impact their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"It would mean the children changing schools, which is an upheaval, but it has many advantages too," said the insider. "Kate will be closer to her parents in Berkshire, and they can easily commute to London whilst enjoying the countryside for most of the time."

Over the years, William, 39, has taken on numerous charitable activities, projects and official duties in support of the queen.

Bach in March, Nicholl revealed that William is "very willing to embrace his destiny as a future king, and is happy to step up to his responsibilities."

It was around this time when William was the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by his younger brother Prince Harry and his sister-in-law Meghan Markle during a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview revealed tensions between the brothers, who had long been seen as close and who supported each other after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

When asked about his relationship with William, Harry, 36, said: "Time heals all things, hopefully."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.