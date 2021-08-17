Prince William, Prince Harry still have a ‘pretty difficult’ relationship despite reunion, royal expert claims

When Prince William and Prince Harry put aside their differences to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, many believed it was the first sign of a reconciliation after an ongoing rift.

However, one royal filmmaker alleged that the brothers still have a long way to go.

"I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll see any resolution between the brothers very soon," True Royalty TV co-founder and editor-in-chief Nick Bullen told Fox News. "Everything I’m told is that it is still pretty difficult for them. Obviously, they’ve spoken and spent time with their mother’s family. That was all good and a step forward in the right direction. But there’s no real reason for them to be back together publicly until Jubilee next year."

On July 1, which would have been Diana’s 60th birthday, the late royal’s three siblings joined the brothers for the private ceremony in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace, a place where the princess once found solace. It was only the second time the brothers had appeared together in public since Harry, 36, stepped aside from royal duties over a year ago.

The statue, which shows a larger-than-life Diana surrounded by three children, was commissioned by the brothers in 2017. The style of her dress was meant to evoke the final period of her life when she gained confidence in her humanitarian work.

"Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," William and Harry said in a joint statement. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

Video released after the event showed the brothers entering the garden together before talking with family members and then pulling two ropes to remove the cover from the statue.

In their only other recent appearance together the pair seemed to chat amiably after the funeral for their grandfather, Prince Philip. But later reports indicated there was little progress in easing the rift.

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been making programs about the royal family for nearly 10 years and has worked closely with Prince Charles for eight.

This month, True Royalty TV is releasing several new documentaries, including "The Royals Revealed: The Royal Family, Are They Worth It?" which examines the financial value of the British royal family, as well as "Diana: Who Do You Think She Was?" a special that examines the princess’s heritage over the last thousand years.

When it comes to the brothers, Bullen said they will continue to "carry on" separately.

"I would imagine that they know the right thing to do," he said. "I suspect they will put their troubles behind them to support the queen. That’s when I think we’ll see that first real public reconciliation."

Links between the brothers have been painfully strained in recent months, with William, 39, defending the royal family from allegations of racism and insensitivity made by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, from their new home in California.

Harry stepped back from royal duties last year and moved his family to the U.S. in search of a more peaceful existence that he could better control. William has pressed on with royal life and the never-ending demands that accompany his role as second in line to the throne.

The relationship became more tense in March when Harry and Markle, 40, gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey.

Harry confirmed rumors that he and his brother had been growing apart, saying "the relationship is ‘space’ at the moment" — though he added that "time heals all things, hopefully." Harry also told Winfrey, 67, that his father Charles, 72, didn’t accept his calls for a time.

The couple revealed that before the birth of their first child, an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed concern about how dark his skin might be. Days after the broadcast, William responded to questions called out by reporters, stating that his was "very much not a racist family."

Bullen said he believes Harry’s focus now will be attempting to carve out his own identity in the U.S.

"Clearly they’re making their voices heard in the philanthropy world," he explained about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "We’ve been hearing that Meghan is keen for some sort of form of political office. I don’t think they’re necessarily courting the celebrity world as one might think. But at the same time, it’s going to cost a lot of money to fund their new lives. And I think that’s the big thing now – how are they going to generate huge amounts of money to do what they want to do both personally and professionally? How will they do that without relying on their royal statuses?"

One thing that has continued to unite the brothers is their mother’s memory. It’s well-documented that the princes seek to control the way their mother is portrayed, highlighting her philanthropic work and connection with the public.

Diana died in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash.

On June 4, Harry and Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.



The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and Harry's late mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.