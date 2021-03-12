Prince Charles 'is anything but a racist,' royal filmmaker claims: He 'must be shocked and heartbroken'

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Bullen has no doubt that Prince Charles is heartbroken over Prince Harry's shocking tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

On Sunday, CBS aired a two-hour interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did with the media mogul. During the televised sit-down, Harry, 36, revealed that his relationships with his father, 72, as well as his older brother Prince William, have ruptured.

Markle Markle, 39, also described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

"I think the Prince of Wales must be shocked and heartbroken," Bullen told Fox News. "Imagine if any member of your family, especially your son or daughter, goes on television and says, ‘My relationship has broken down with my father?’ Even if it’s true, the world now knows. So I think the Prince of Wales must be heartbroken."

Bullen is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV. The award-winning documentarian has been making programs about the royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Charles for eight.

Bullen insisted that he’s never suspected Charles of being a racist.

"I have worked with the Prince of Wales," he explained. "That’s been set in the public domain. And I can say he is anything but a racist. I have huge respect for him. He is a man driven by duty. And I have always viewed him as a great father to his sons over the years."

"As a matter of fact, when Meghan Markle’s father couldn’t attend the royal wedding, it was Charles who stepped in and offered to walk Meghan down the aisle," Bullen continued. "And from my understanding, he has always been welcoming of Meghan Markle. He wanted to make sure she didn’t feel alone. Whatever the relationship was between Meghan and her father, Charles wanted to be supportive for his son and new daughter-in-law."

Bullen also scoffed at allegations that Charles hasn’t been a supportive father figure to Harry.

"I have no doubt in my mind the man cares about his son," said Bullen. "We’ve only really heard one side of the story. And so far, Meghan and Harry have won the PR war."

A rep for the Prince of Wales didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Charles did not speak about the couple’s interview during a visit to a vaccine clinic in London on Tuesday. The visit was the Prince of Wales’ first public appearance since the sit-down and came amid increasing pressure on Buckingham Palace to respond to the allegations.

Soon after, Buckingham Palace issued a 60-word statement on behalf of Elizabeth, 94.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," read a statement sent to Fox News on Tuesday.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment when reached by Fox News.

Harry told Winfrey the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

He said his relationship with Charles has been impacted. He even noted that the patriarch stopped taking his phone calls.

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his father. "I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

Harry also acknowledged that he does not have a close relationship presently with his brother William, 38, who is heir to the throne after Charles. He disputed rumors that he intentionally blindsided the queen with his decision to split. He suspected the rumors came from the institution.

"I’ve never blindsided my grandmother," Harry said. "I have too much respect for her."

The interview has been viewed by nearly 50 million people worldwide.

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairytale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.