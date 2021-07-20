Prince William, Prince Charles are ‘shaken up’ and 'nervous' about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, source says

Prince William and Prince Charles are said to be worried about what Prince Harry might reveal in his upcoming tell-all.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to Fox News that the 36-year-old is writing what his publisher is calling an "intimate and heartfelt memoir."

Random House is expected to release the book, currently untitled, late in 2022. While financial terms were not disclosed, Harry will donate proceeds to charity, the publisher noted.

"The royal family is shaken up about the book," a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, adding that Charles, 72, and William, 39, are "particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal" after the prince’s recent sit-downs, which were "bad enough" already.

"They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect," the insider claimed to the outlet. "It’s making them nervous."

In response to the book’s announcement, a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace told Fox News "this is not something we would comment on."

In his announcement, Harry said his book aims to tell "my story."

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," Harry added.

According to Random House, Harry’s book will serve as "the definitive account."

"Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him," Random House announced.

"Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story," their statement shared.

Monday’s announcement came four months after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave a televised interview to Oprah Winfrey that was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke of feeling lonely and nearly suicidal before they left England last year. Harry also acknowledged tension with his father Charles over his decision to step back from royal duties and his marriage to the biracial American actress.

"There is a lot to work through there," said Harry about his relationship with Charles, who was divorced from Princess Diana at the time of her fatal car accident in 1997 at age 36.

"I feel really let down," said Harry. "He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And [my son] Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

Harry also told Winfrey, 67, that he felt trapped by royal life and that his family cut him off financially, taking away his security. He also acknowledged that his relationship with William is strained.

"I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped," said Harry. "My father and my brother, they are trapped."

During the interview, the couple described painful comments someone made about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be before his birth in 2019. Harry later confirmed that the royal in question who made the heartbreaking statement about his son wasn’t Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, his grandparents.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately. William also assured reporters that "we are very much not a racist family."

Last month, Markle published the picture book "The Bench" through Random House Books for Young Readers.

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star, 39. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.



On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, 95, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.