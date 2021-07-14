Priyanka Chopra praised by Twitter users for allegedly snubbing Prince William, Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Twitter users are praising Priyanka Chopra after she seemingly shaded Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.

In a newly emerged clip shared by the U.K’s DailyMail on Wednesday, the actress appeared to ignore the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they took their seats to a roaring applause from the crowd for the Women’s Singles Final on Saturday.

Instead of joining in, the 38-year-old seemingly fiddled with her scarf. At one point, the wife of singer Nick Jonas appeared to look away as the couple mingled with those in attendance.

The alleged snub made its way to Twitter, where many believed the star was supporting her friend Meghan Markle. In March, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, told Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, made her cry days before she married William’s younger brother Prince Harry in May 2018.

PRINCE WILLIAM CALLED OUT FOR SLAMMING RACISM AGAINST BLACK ENGLISH SOCCER STARS, STAYING MUM ON MEGHAN MARKLE

Some pointed out that the clip is similar to the unearthed video footage from 2018 that showed William, 39, suddenly preoccupied with his own scarf while ignoring Markle, who attempted to speak with her brother-in-law. In that clip, the duke repeatedly fiddled with his attire, ignoring Markle altogether.

"She got him!" one person tweeted about Chopra. "The revenge of a BFF."

"It’s Priyanka Chopra not applauding to the Prince’s arrival for me," chimed another.

"I love seeing #Desigirl #Priyanka Chopra not clapping for the other brother, as she’s having her very own scarf moment," tweeted one user. "That’s my girl!"

MEGHAN MARKLE QUIETLY REACHED OUT TO NAOMI OSAKA AMID MENTAL HEALTH BREAK FROM TENNIS

A rep for Chopra didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

On Monday, William was labeled a hypocrite by many Twitter users after he slammed the "racist abuse" some Black soccer players on England’s national team faced after losing to Italy in the Europe Championship game on Sunday while never publicly defending Markle.

The former "Suits" star, who is biracial, faced racism in the U.K. while working as a member of the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former American actress.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Winfrey, 67, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be before his birth in 2019. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Harry, 36, later confirmed that the royal in question who made the heartbreaking comments about his son wasn't Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.



Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately. William also assured reporters that "we are very much not a racist family."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in Montecito, Calif.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.



The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother the queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and The Associated Press contributed to this report.