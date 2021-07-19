Prince Harry to publish memoir in 2022

Prince Harry has a memoir in the works, Fox News has learned.

The Duke of Sussex confirmed to Fox News on Monday he will publish a memoir with Penguin Random House in late 2022.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said in a press release. "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

The release also confirmed Prince Harry will be donating proceeds from the book to charity.

The memoir will cover the British royal family member's life in the public eye beginning from his childhood to the present day.

He will also delve into his military duty in Afghanistan, becoming husband and father, and tell-all about his various "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said, "All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry's literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years."

Prince Harry's book will be published in print and digital formats in the U.S. by the Random House and in Canada by Random House Canada. Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK, will publish the book in the United Kingdom, with additional publishing territories to be announced at a later date. An audiobook edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio.

Last month, Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, published her children's picture book, "The Bench," through Random House Books for Young Readers.