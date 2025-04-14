Expand / Collapse search
Royal Families

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘argue' over Prince George’s future: experts

Sources claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales have been debating over where their eldest son, second in line to the throne, will attend school in September

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton's dormmate recalls befriending the future Princess of Wales Video

Kate Middleton's dormmate recalls befriending the future Princess of Wales

Laura Warshauer, a singer/songwriter who attended the University of St. Andrews, is the author of My Creativity is Killing Me: The Courage to Be Creative Workbook

Prince William and Kate Middleton face a "huge dilemma" as parents to a future king.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly have strong opposing views about which school their eldest son, Prince George, should enroll in. The 11-year-old is second in line to the British throne.

"There has been much speculation surrounding Prince George’s next school," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "The discussions have been circulating for years, with the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly arguing and debating the decision for years. I’m surprised the bookies haven’t initiated a bet on which school Prince George will attend next autumn!"

KATE MIDDLETON FACES MOUNTING PRESSURES OF BECOMING QUEEN: EXPERTS

Kate Middleton in a red suit and matching hat with her back turned to Prince William in a blue suit

As parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been sparring over Prince George's education, several royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Most parents find choosing a good secondary school for their children daunting, even more so for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who want the best for Prince George," she added.

Chard’s claims came shortly after sources told the U.K.’s Daily Mail that the family had already kickstarted the hunt for George’s next school earlier this year. According to the report, they have already visited several renowned schools in and around London.

Prince George in a blue suit and striped tie looking up from a crowd.

Prince George of Wales looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England on July 14, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Kate, 43, recently joined her eldest on a tour of her old school, Marlborough College, in Wiltshire. The report noted that George also toured Eton College, the former school of William and his younger brother Prince Harry. It has long been a popular choice for royals, aristocrats and politicians.

An aerial view of Marlborough College

Marlborough College, Wiltshire, where Kate Middleton attended. (Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace, which handles the offices of the Prince and Princess of Wales, for comment.

Chard said there’s a good reason why William and Kate are reportedly sparring over their choices.

A young Prince Charles shaking hand with an older man.

The former Prince Charles (center) on his first day at Gordonstoun in Moray, Scotland, circa 1962.  (McCabe/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"There has been a long line of unhappy schooling within the family," Chard explained. "King Charles was very unhappy at Gordonstoun. Eton wasn't suitable for Prince Harry. Even Princess Catherine was bullied at a secondary school. Therefore, she is committed to securing the perfect fit for Prince George. And let’s face it, the world is their oyster — they have the pick of all schools."

An aerial view of Eton College.

A view of Eton College. (Archive Photos/Getty Images)

"Princess Catherine has allegedly made it clear that she would rather Prince George attend an unstuffy co-ed school," Chard claimed. 

"However, Eton College, the Berkshire-based school that educates boys aged between the ages of 13 and 18, has several high-profile alumni and has educated generations of the aristocracy. Referred to as ‘the nurse of England's statesmen,’ the school is the largest boarding school in England, ahead of Millfield and Oundle."

Kate Middleton's dormmate recalls befriending the future Princess of Wales Video

"Sources claim there's been a debate between the prestigious all-boys school, Eton College, and Marlborough College, the co-ed school which all three of the Middleton siblings attended," Chard continued. "Eton College is the most suitable location and security-wise. It is close to their cottage in Windsor. The college is located in the Windsor security corridor and is financially covered. This is a big brownie point."

Kate Middleton in a polka dot dress chatting with Prince George in a suit.

Prince George is the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate wants to prevent her son from being bullied, just as she was as a child. She believes her choice is more laid-back for the young royal versus the stuffier Eton.

"School days for Kate at times were not the happiest as she experienced bullying, so she leaned more towards a less conventional education for George than William," Turner claimed. 

Kate Middleton and Prince William walking with their three children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen here taking their children to Lambrook School in 2022.  (Jonathan Brady/Getty Images)

"William, on the other hand, wanted to keep his traditional education by sending George to Eton College, which he enjoyed, and let him keep in close contact with Harry. Kate favors a more relaxed education for George rather than the structured life at Eton which, although it has many opportunities, is steeped in tradition."

Kate Middleton in a beige blazer and a skirt with a fascinator.

According to royal experts, Kate Middleton dealt with bullying growing up. (Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

"Who will win? I suspect George will go to Eton," said Turner.

While William, who is next in line to the throne, had a positive experience at Eton, Harry admitted in his 2023 memoir "Spare" that he struggled with his grades. Consequently, he headed straight to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. The Duke of Sussex wrote that Eton was "heaven for brilliant boys," but it could only be "purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy."

A close-up black and white photo of a young Prince Harry and Princess Diana next to a copy of Spare

Prince Harry spoke about his experience at Eton in "Spare." (Vincenzo Izzo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate is leaning toward a more "contemporary choice" for her son and wants him closer to home.

Prince William laughing and holding onto a smiling Prince George

Prince George and Prince William are seen during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa FC at Parc des Princes on April 09, 2025, in Paris, France. (Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

"Time is fast approaching for a decision, as George is in his final year at Lambrook, and he will move to secondary education by September this year," said Fitzwilliams 

"The traditional choice would be Eton, a prestigious boys' boarding school where the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent and Prince Michael of Kent were educated, as well as Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, and her father. It is also near Adelaide Cottage, which would be ideal for the princess."

Kate Middleton looks serious wearing a royal blue blazer over a white top

According to royal experts, Kate Middleton is determined to give her three children a normal upbringing. (Max Mumby/Getty Images)

"William and Catherine have always prioritized their family, especially during this difficult time when she has been so ill," he noted. "As a future king, George is undoubtedly special. Where he goes to school will be an indication of the way his parents are thinking regarding the future of the monarchy."

Prince Harry smiling in front of Eton College.

Prince Harry poses in his school uniform at Eton College on May 12, 2003, in Windsor, England. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate prefers a co-ed institution because it aligns with having more of a "normal" upbringing.

"She was raised with strong family bonds and, therefore, prefers him to be at school with his siblings," Fordwich claimed. "She also would prefer Prince George to live at home versus a boarding school, a tradition for many generations of the royal family."

King Charles in costume acting out a scene.

Prince Charles pictured acting in the dagger scene as Macbeth in the Shakespeare play of the same name, during a production at Gordonstoun School, Scotland, November 30, 1965.  (Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Fordwich also noted that Kate isn’t afraid to break away from royal tradition if it means that her children will have as normal an upbringing as possible.

A young Prince William cooking in a school uniform.

Prince William is seen here cooking chicken paella during his boarding school days at Eton College.  (Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

"One of their biggest departures from royal tradition has been concerning household chores and staff," said Fordwich. "Each of the children has chores, and they don’t have a staff living with them to serve them. This was all due to Princess Catherine’s influence, to which Prince William acquiesced, since he so enjoyed all his visits to Middleton’s home and saw how bonding, natural and ‘normal’ family life could be."

"It’s a balancing challenge between royal traditions and their desire to modernize the monarchy, which Prince William and Princess Catherine are most carefully navigating," said Fordwich. "Their differing views are… rather healthy as it demonstrates how much thought is going into the process."

Prince George was all smiles dressed in red during King Charles III's coronation in May 2023.

Prince George was all smiles and dressed in red during King Charles III's coronation in May 2023. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Chard pointed out that William broke a royal precedent by going to Eton, rather than Gordonstoun. The BBC also reported that when Charles attended Gordonstoun, he became the first Prince of Wales to be educated at a school, rather than by private tutors. The institution also became the first senior school to educate a British monarch.

Princess Diana pointed at Prince William sign a book as Prince Charles and Prince Harry look on.

Prince William signs in on his first day at Eton College watched by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales and brother, Prince Harry, on September 6, 1995, in Windsor, England.  (Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

And other perks at Eton would make mother and son happy, she shared.

"Eton has a long and notable connection to the British military, but it also provides a robust arts education and opportunities for students to engage with the creative world," she said.

Prince George and his family at the first Trooping the Colour in King Charles' honor.

Prince George and his family at the first Trooping the Colour in King Charles' honor.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Prince George is very creative and even remarked that he would like to try his hand as a chef. Princess Catherine will be happy with the creative options. What we can be certain of is they will have explored every option."

Prince George in a blue suit speaking to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in a green suit with a matching hat.

Prince George with his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the Platinum Jubilee on June 5, 2022. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Eton’s "world-class" theater department caught Kate’s eye. However, its 30-mile distance from Windsor is still questionable for her.

Still, Chard admitted, "I will put my money on Eton."

Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton applauding together.

Prince George celebrated with his parents during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship between England and Germany. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"The only thing it doesn’t have at the moment is the co-ed facility," she said. "… Princess Catherine, whose royal work focuses on the social and emotional well-being of the early years of a child’s life, is well aware that ‘one size doesn’t fit all.’"

