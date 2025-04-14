Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘argue' over Prince George’s future: experts

Prince William and Kate Middleton face a "huge dilemma" as parents to a future king.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly have strong opposing views about which school their eldest son, Prince George, should enroll in. The 11-year-old is second in line to the British throne.

"There has been much speculation surrounding Prince George’s next school," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "The discussions have been circulating for years, with the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly arguing and debating the decision for years. I’m surprised the bookies haven’t initiated a bet on which school Prince George will attend next autumn!"

KATE MIDDLETON FACES MOUNTING PRESSURES OF BECOMING QUEEN: EXPERTS

"Most parents find choosing a good secondary school for their children daunting, even more so for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who want the best for Prince George," she added.

Chard’s claims came shortly after sources told the U.K.’s Daily Mail that the family had already kickstarted the hunt for George’s next school earlier this year. According to the report, they have already visited several renowned schools in and around London.

Kate, 43, recently joined her eldest on a tour of her old school, Marlborough College, in Wiltshire. The report noted that George also toured Eton College, the former school of William and his younger brother Prince Harry. It has long been a popular choice for royals, aristocrats and politicians.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace, which handles the offices of the Prince and Princess of Wales, for comment.

Chard said there’s a good reason why William and Kate are reportedly sparring over their choices.

"There has been a long line of unhappy schooling within the family," Chard explained. "King Charles was very unhappy at Gordonstoun. Eton wasn't suitable for Prince Harry. Even Princess Catherine was bullied at a secondary school. Therefore, she is committed to securing the perfect fit for Prince George. And let’s face it, the world is their oyster — they have the pick of all schools."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Princess Catherine has allegedly made it clear that she would rather Prince George attend an unstuffy co-ed school," Chard claimed.

"However, Eton College, the Berkshire-based school that educates boys aged between the ages of 13 and 18, has several high-profile alumni and has educated generations of the aristocracy. Referred to as ‘the nurse of England's statesmen,’ the school is the largest boarding school in England, ahead of Millfield and Oundle."

WATCH: KATE MIDDLETON'S DORMMATE RECALLS BEFRIENDING THE FUTURE PRINCESS OF WALES

"Sources claim there's been a debate between the prestigious all-boys school, Eton College, and Marlborough College, the co-ed school which all three of the Middleton siblings attended," Chard continued. "Eton College is the most suitable location and security-wise. It is close to their cottage in Windsor. The college is located in the Windsor security corridor and is financially covered. This is a big brownie point."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate wants to prevent her son from being bullied, just as she was as a child. She believes her choice is more laid-back for the young royal versus the stuffier Eton.

"School days for Kate at times were not the happiest as she experienced bullying, so she leaned more towards a less conventional education for George than William," Turner claimed.

"William, on the other hand, wanted to keep his traditional education by sending George to Eton College, which he enjoyed, and let him keep in close contact with Harry. Kate favors a more relaxed education for George rather than the structured life at Eton which, although it has many opportunities, is steeped in tradition."

"Who will win? I suspect George will go to Eton," said Turner.

While William, who is next in line to the throne, had a positive experience at Eton, Harry admitted in his 2023 memoir "Spare" that he struggled with his grades. Consequently, he headed straight to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. The Duke of Sussex wrote that Eton was "heaven for brilliant boys," but it could only be "purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate is leaning toward a more "contemporary choice" for her son and wants him closer to home.

"Time is fast approaching for a decision, as George is in his final year at Lambrook, and he will move to secondary education by September this year," said Fitzwilliams

"The traditional choice would be Eton, a prestigious boys' boarding school where the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent and Prince Michael of Kent were educated, as well as Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, and her father. It is also near Adelaide Cottage, which would be ideal for the princess."

"William and Catherine have always prioritized their family, especially during this difficult time when she has been so ill," he noted. "As a future king, George is undoubtedly special. Where he goes to school will be an indication of the way his parents are thinking regarding the future of the monarchy."

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate prefers a co-ed institution because it aligns with having more of a "normal" upbringing.

"She was raised with strong family bonds and, therefore, prefers him to be at school with his siblings," Fordwich claimed. "She also would prefer Prince George to live at home versus a boarding school, a tradition for many generations of the royal family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fordwich also noted that Kate isn’t afraid to break away from royal tradition if it means that her children will have as normal an upbringing as possible.

"One of their biggest departures from royal tradition has been concerning household chores and staff," said Fordwich. "Each of the children has chores, and they don’t have a staff living with them to serve them. This was all due to Princess Catherine’s influence, to which Prince William acquiesced, since he so enjoyed all his visits to Middleton’s home and saw how bonding, natural and ‘normal’ family life could be."

"It’s a balancing challenge between royal traditions and their desire to modernize the monarchy, which Prince William and Princess Catherine are most carefully navigating," said Fordwich. "Their differing views are… rather healthy as it demonstrates how much thought is going into the process."

Chard pointed out that William broke a royal precedent by going to Eton, rather than Gordonstoun. The BBC also reported that when Charles attended Gordonstoun, he became the first Prince of Wales to be educated at a school, rather than by private tutors. The institution also became the first senior school to educate a British monarch.

And other perks at Eton would make mother and son happy, she shared.

"Eton has a long and notable connection to the British military, but it also provides a robust arts education and opportunities for students to engage with the creative world," she said.

KING CHARLES WON’T HAND THRONE TO PRINCE WILLIAM AS MONARCHY SHAKE-UP COULD SPARK 'CRISIS': EXPERTS

"Prince George is very creative and even remarked that he would like to try his hand as a chef. Princess Catherine will be happy with the creative options. What we can be certain of is they will have explored every option."

According to the Daily Mail, Eton’s "world-class" theater department caught Kate’s eye. However, its 30-mile distance from Windsor is still questionable for her.

Still, Chard admitted, "I will put my money on Eton."

"The only thing it doesn’t have at the moment is the co-ed facility," she said. "… Princess Catherine, whose royal work focuses on the social and emotional well-being of the early years of a child’s life, is well aware that ‘one size doesn’t fit all.’"