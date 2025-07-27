Prince William brings surprise guest to international soccer match in sweet father-daughter outing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William brought a surprise guest with him when he went overseas to watch England's women's national team compete.

The Prince of Wales was photographed alongside his daughter, Princess Charlotte, as the two of them sat side by side during the final of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland. They supported England's women's soccer team, nicknamed the Lionesses.

This occasion marks Charlotte's first overseas soccer match.

A photo of the two of them at the match was posted on the royal family's official Instagram page, and fans were quick to point out how similar the young princess looks to her father.

"Charlotte takes after her dad so much! The genes are strong ❤️ looks like a lovely day, go lionesses!" one fan wrote.

"Totally copy paste from her daddy 😍," another commented.

Others pointed out how great it was to see the father-daughter duo bonding, writing "Such a beautiful picture and it's wonderful to see Charlotte with her dad 😍👨‍👧," and "So sweet! Father daughter moment ❤️👑❤️."

While this was Charlotte's first overseas soccer match, it was in no way her first time attending a sporting event. In August 2022, the Princess attended the Commonwealth Games alongside her parents, marking the first time she made a solo appearance with her parents, without her brothers there.

At the age of seven, the princess stole the show when she was spotted making several funny faces among laughing spectators.

More recently, Charlotte attended the Wimbledon men's singles finals with her father, her mother, Kate Middleton, and her brother, Prince George. She has attended the event in the past, sitting in the stands alongside her mother in July 2024.

Prince William shared some insight into his relationship with Charlotte in April 2024 when he visited St Michael's Church of England High School. When speaking with students, the proud father shared his daughter's favorite joke.

"I am here with the gang here talking about male mental health, and I've been asked to produce a dad joke. I was trying to channel Jack Whitehall because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like," he told the students, according to reports. "I think what I'll do is say a joke that is Charlotte's favorite joke at the moment, that she keeps telling me."

He went on to tell a knock-knock joke. When the students asked "who's there," William responded with "interrupting cow," and before the students could finish asking "interrupting cow who?" William interrupted, saying, "Moo!"