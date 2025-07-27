Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Prince William

Prince William brings surprise guest to international soccer match in sweet father-daughter outing

Royal fans flood social media with comments about the young princess being her father's lookalike

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Prince William 'adamant' about giving his children a normal life: author Video

Prince William 'adamant' about giving his children a normal life: author

Robert Hardman, who spoke about the heir to the British throne, has written a book about his father, "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William brought a surprise guest with him when he went overseas to watch England's women's national team compete.

The Prince of Wales was photographed alongside his daughter, Princess Charlotte, as the two of them sat side by side during the final of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland. They supported England's women's soccer team, nicknamed the Lionesses.

This occasion marks Charlotte's first overseas soccer match.

A photo of the two of them at the match was posted on the royal family's official Instagram page, and fans were quick to point out how similar the young princess looks to her father.

PRINCE WILLIAM WELCOMES LATEST ADDITIONS TO ROYAL FAMILY IN RARE BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE

Prince William and Princess Charlotte at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final

Prince William brought Princess Charlotte to her first soccer game overseas. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

"Charlotte takes after her dad so much! The genes are strong ❤️ looks like a lovely day, go lionesses!" one fan wrote.

"Totally copy paste from her daddy 😍," another commented.

Princess Charlotte and Prince William at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final

Commenters were quick to point out the strong resemblance between the father and daughter. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Others pointed out how great it was to see the father-daughter duo bonding, writing "Such a beautiful picture and it's wonderful to see Charlotte with her dad 😍👨‍👧," and "So sweet! Father daughter moment ❤️👑❤️."

While this was Charlotte's first overseas soccer match, it was in no way her first time attending a sporting event. In August 2022, the Princess attended the Commonwealth Games alongside her parents, marking the first time she made a solo appearance with her parents, without her brothers there.

At the age of seven, the princess stole the show when she was spotted making several funny faces among laughing spectators.

More recently, Charlotte attended the Wimbledon men's singles finals with her father, her mother, Kate Middleton, and her brother, Prince George. She has attended the event in the past, sitting in the stands alongside her mother in July 2024.

Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games.

Princess Charlotte stole the show when she was seen making faces at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince William shared some insight into his relationship with Charlotte in April 2024 when he visited St Michael's Church of England High School. When speaking with students, the proud father shared his daughter's favorite joke.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince William smiling on stage

Prince William shared Princess Charlotte's favorite joke when speaking with high schoolers. (LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I am here with the gang here talking about male mental health, and I've been asked to produce a dad joke. I was trying to channel Jack Whitehall because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like," he told the students, according to reports. "I think what I'll do is say a joke that is Charlotte's favorite joke at the moment, that she keeps telling me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He went on to tell a knock-knock joke. When the students asked "who's there," William responded with "interrupting cow," and before the students could finish asking "interrupting cow who?" William interrupted, saying, "Moo!"

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending