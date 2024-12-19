Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Christmas card offers intimate look at family after difficult year

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared their family Christmas card with the world after a difficult year.

On their official Instagram page, a short video showed the card sitting on a table in front of a Christmas tree, with digital snow falling over the video.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the message inside read, accompanied by a photo of The Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Typically, the family have shared a new photo for their annual Christmas card, but this year they opted for a pre-existing image pulled from the video released in September announcing the conclusion of Middleton’s chemotherapy treatment.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes," the princess said in a heartfelt video announcing the news. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Middleton has gradually been adding appearances to her schedule after taking a break for her cancer treatment.

Earlier this month, she hosted her annual "Together at Christmas" concert, first organized in 2021 as a way to honor people and organizations that went above and beyond in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the event, the 42-year-old looked cheerful in a long red coat with a black bow at the collar.

She also made a rare comment about her health during the event while speaking with pop star Paloma Faith.

"I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had," Middleton said in a video captured by Channel 5 News U.K. and uploaded to X, formerly Twitter.

"The unplanned," Faith interjected.

"The unplanned, exactly," Middleton replied in agreement. "But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times."

Prince William's father, King Charles III, has also been battling cancer this year.

In November, Prince William got candid about the family's rough year during an interview with reporters in Cape Town, South Africa.

"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," William said, according to People Magazine.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William said. "But, from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."