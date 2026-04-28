Sydney Sweeney goes Instagram official with Scooter Braun in cozy Stagecoach snaps

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There have been many makeups and breakups in Hollywood this year, but there have also been some budding romances.

Stars like Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney have found happiness in new relationships after previously experiencing heartbreak.

Here are some of the newest celebrity couples.

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney broke the internet when she was photographed with music executive Scooter Braun in the summer of 2025.

The two were first seen together in June 2025 at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding in Venice, Italy, and were photographed spending time together throughout September 2025, and through February 2026.

She then brought Braun with her as her date to the season three premiere of "Euphoria" in April, and later went Instagram official when she shared a photo of them from the premiere on her stories with a white heart over it.

Sweeney and Braun hard-launched their relationship on Instagram on May 1 after spending the weekend together at Stagecoach. The actress posted a series of pictures of the two of them at the music festival, captioning the post, "cowboy kind of weekend ♥️."

The photos showed the two of them enjoying music at the festival, including some of her on his shoulders and him carrying her in front of the stage. Braun shared his own Instagram post, featuring many of the same photos, captioning the post, "Stagecoach delivered a lucky cowboy."

Both of their posts also featured videos of the two of them singing karaoke and dancing with friends.

While celebrity matchmaker, Alessandra Conti, says this pairing "doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to an untrained eye" as Sweeney is a rapidly rising star and Braun "has an established executive role in the industry," Conti has high hopes.

"I actually love a couple like this: a business man with a starlet. Every relationship needs a diamond and a setting, and Scooter is most definitely the setting to Sydney’s shining diamond," Conti said. "I love the idea of Scooter being that stable force in Sydney’s life right now. There is so much happening during this time for her, and having a strong, supportive force behind the scenes may be just what she needs to keep rising."

Sweeney was previously engaged to producer Jonathan Davino, who she was in a relationship with from 2018 until March 2025, when she called off their engagement.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian is happily in love with her new beau.

Rumors of a romance between Kardashian and Formula 1 racecar driver Lewis Hamilton began swirling in February, although they have known each other since at least 2014, when she was seen greeting him with a peck on the cheek at the GQ Men of the Year ceremony.

The two made their relationship Instagram official on April 6, with a video posted on Hamilton's social media page, which showed him driving his Ferrari F40 at a track in Tokyo, Japan, with Kardashian in the passenger seat.

Since then, the two were photographed together at Coachella, and later while out in Los Angeles. In the photos, Kardashian kept it casual in a pair of leggings and a gray sweater, while Hamilton opted for a pair of jeans, a yellow sweater and a baseball cap.

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Conti told Fox News Digital, "there are certain couples that just make sense and feel natural," and to her, Kardashian and Hamilton are one of them.

"I love this pair because they are both at the top of their careers, and although incredibly famous, they are in industries that are different but complimentary," she said. "Kim is notorious for having very public relationships, while Lewis is known for being private. They both deeply value ambition, and living a fully packed, jet-setting lifestyle."

Conti continued: "The issues that typically come in when there are two people with demanding careers are usually centered around the basics, namely having enough time together to actually build a long-lasting, healthy relationship. If they both prioritize seeing each other, this is a relationship that could really go the distance."

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West, from 2014 to 2022, and shares four children with him: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6. Hamilton dated singer Nicole Scherzinger for seven years from 2007 to 2015, and was later linked to Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora and Winnie Harlow, but never confirmed those relationships.

Maggie Sajak and Jackson Olson

Maggie Sajak rose to fame as the daughter of longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host, Pat Sajak. She has also occasionally filled in for Vanna White on the show.

She has now made headlines with the news that she's in a new relationship with Savannah Bananas infielder Jackson Olson.

He confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 21, featuring the two of them posing in front of a Disney castle, with a simple caption, "Applications closed."

Olson then gushed about his relationship with Maggie, posting a clip from the movie "Elf" on his Instagram stories in which the main character, Buddy, shouts, "I’m in love and I don’t care who knows it," with the caption, "Me right now."

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Their posts come after Olson shared a TikTok in December, where he made it clear he was looking for a partner, captioning the video, "2026 boyfriend application."

When it comes to this pairing, Conti is optimistic, calling them "such a classic, all-American couple" who are "a great match on paper." She also pointed out that Olson spoke about loving Disney in his viral TikTok, and that their hard launch included a photo of them at Disneyland.

"Even though Maggie comes from a high-profile family, she has been open about her values and her faith, which is shared by Jackson," Conti explained. "Both have publicly proclaimed that God is at the center of their lives, and this is clearly an equally yoked pair. They both are at the beginning stages of what look like very promising careers, and are known for their traditional values and strong family influences. I am a fan of this God-centered match!"

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi

Kendall Jenner has reportedly found love with Academy Award-nominated actor, Jacob Elordi.

The reality star and the "Euphoria" actor were first spotted together at her birthday party in 2022, but romance rumors didn't start swirling until the pair were spotted chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. The rumors heated up when the two were seen together at Coachella in April.

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"They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months," a source told People in April.

Conti shared that while she thinks "visually, this is a beautiful match," she isn't positive it is the best "match based on personality." She said that while "they are both serious about their craft," other personality differences have her "on the fence with these two."

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"Jacob is known for being intense and a bit brooding, which is a wonderful quality for an actor, but not necessarily for a relationship," Conti explained. "Kendall has always kept her relationships extremely private despite being a part of the most famous family in the world. Meanwhile, Jacob hasn’t shied away from public relationships."

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She added: "I want to see if their personalities bring out the best in each other or if it’s just too serious and too intense of a match."

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