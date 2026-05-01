Michael Jackson biopic ends before his most controversial chapter: What happened next

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"Michael" was a blockbuster with a carefully drawn line.

The film, a global box-office hit, ends with Michael Jackson’s 1988 "Bad" Tour performance at Wembley Stadium and does not cover later controversies in his life.

The big-budget film, which faced production mishaps, brought in $97 million in the U.S. and $120.4 million overseas. The $217.4 million global opening shattered the record for a music biopic debut. However, critics slammed the film for glossing over some of the less convenient aspects of Jackson’s life. It scored 38% on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences were far more enthusiastic. "Michael" earned an "A-" CinemaScore.

As audiences flocked to theaters, here’s what happened after the curtain fell.

LIFE OF MICHAEL JACKSON: THE 'KING OF POP' FROM HIS START WITH JACKSON 5, MASSIVE SOLO HITS, HIS SCANDALS

1993 - First major allegations

The allegations involving Jordan Chandler in 1993 marked a turning point in Michael Jackson’s life and public image. Chandler alleged instances of sexual abuse in interviews with police and psychiatrists.

The case became one of the most widely reported celebrity scandals of the decade and had a lasting impact on Jackson’s reputation in the entertainment industry. Jackson paid the family a $23 million settlement in 1994 outside of court.

After the shooting of "Michael" was completed, producers realized they had to make a cut. The third act of the film was reportedly supposed to focus on Chandler's allegations. However, the terms of his settlement barred the Jackson estate from ever mentioning Chandler in a movie.

2002 - Berlin balcony incident

Michael Jackson sparked widespread backlash in November 2002 after appearing at a hotel in Berlin and briefly holding his infant son over a fourth-floor balcony railing while greeting fans below. The moment was captured on camera by fans and quickly spread.

"I made a terrible mistake," Jackson said in a statement at the time. "I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children."

While Jackson never faced any repercussions for the balcony incident, the episode intensified media scrutiny of his behavior and became one of the most infamous moments of his later life.

MICHAEL JACKSON’S BROTHERS SAY ACCUSERS’ FILM DISREGARDS FACTS: ‘WE WANT PEOPLE TO UNDERSTAND THE TRUTH’

2003 - More abuse allegations

Michael Jackson faced fresh backlash in 2003 after the release of "Living with Michael Jackson," in which he spoke openly about his relationships with children and admitted to sharing his bed with them. Shortly after, Gavin Arvizo, who had appeared in the documentary, accused Jackson of abusing him at Neverland Ranch. Jackson was investigated by the police, leading to seven child molestation charges and two charges of administering an intoxicating agent for the purpose of committing a felony.

2005 - Criminal trial

Michael Jackson went to trial in 2005 over the child molestation charges. He pleaded not guilty and denied all the allegations.

The trial lasted several months and drew massive media attention. The prosecution argued that Jackson had groomed and abused the accuser, while the defense claimed the accusations were fabricated by a family seeking financial gain.

Jackson was acquitted on all 14 charges.

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2009 - Michael Jackson's death and aftermath

Despite Michael Jackson's acquittal, the pop star remained plagued by the child molestation accusations. In the years that followed, he largely withdrew from the spotlight, facing ongoing financial pressures and continued media scrutiny.

By 2009, however, Jackson appeared poised for a comeback and had planned the "This Is It" concert residency in London. There was overwhelming demand for Jackson's 50-show comeback, signaling renewed public interest in his career despite years of legal battles and declining visibility.

At the time, Jackson was reportedly under significant physical and financial strain. The "Thriller" singer was rehearsing intensively while also dealing with health issues and a reliance on sleep aids. Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home. Right before his heart attack, Jackson had been given the powerful anesthetic propofol by his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray. His death was later ruled a homicide due to the improper medical use of propofol, and Dr. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011.

2013 - Civil lawsuits

After Michael Jackson's death, several civil lawsuits were filed relating to past abuse allegations.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck both accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children, which the Jackson Estate denied. Their cases were initially dismissed, but were revived by an appeals court in 2023. The court ruled Jackson's businesses could be held liable for failing to protect the boys.

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2019 - "Leaving Neverland" documentary

Wade Robson and James Safechuck's accusations were explored in the 2019 documentary "Leaving Neverland." In the film, both men describe in detail how they say Jackson befriended them as children and later subjected them to long-term sexual abuse. Robson and Safechuck also explained why they had previously publicly supported Jackson before coming forward with the sexual abuse claims. Jackson's estate has continued to deny the allegations.

2026 - Fresh allegations

17 years after his death, Michael Jackson is now facing more allegations of sexual abuse and grooming. Four siblings of the Cascio family filed a lawsuit in February, claiming the Jackson Estate later defrauded and coerced them into signing a deceptive agreement to silence their allegations and avoid liability. Jackson's representatives agreed to pay the siblings each $2.8 million over five years in 2019.

"Michael Jackson was a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight," the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "Jackson’s attacks on these siblings went on for extended periods, including in locations around the world and when Jackson and his children were guests in Plaintiffs’ family home."

Marty Singer, the Jackson Estate's lawyer, called the lawsuit a "desperate money grab."

"The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years, attesting to his innocence of inappropriate conduct," he said, according to Deadline. "This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate and companies."

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.