‘Karate Kid’ star Ralph Macchio’s honest secret to staying grounded and ageless in Hollywood

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Ralph Macchio, honored at NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball for his animal welfare work, is opening up about the simple philosophy that’s kept him grounded in Hollywood for decades.

The "Karate Kid" star, who became a household name as Daniel LaRusso, shared how he avoided the industry’s pitfalls while maintaining the same youthful energy fans have marveled at for years.

"A combination of my own sensibilities, I'll give credit to my parents when I was younger and to my wife and kids now," Macchio exclusively told Fox News Digital at the Rescue Ball’s red carpet. "I've always kept one foot in and one foot out, keeps the balance, there's a Miyagi-ism for you, if you're a ‘Karate Kid’ fan… I do my best."

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That grounded approach has been key to staying steady in an industry where burnout is common, he added.

The actor was honored with the Angel & Hero Award at NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball, held at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City, for his support of animal welfare efforts.

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When it comes to his seemingly ageless appearance, Macchio isn’t claiming any Hollywood secret.

"Oh, I don't know about that. Maybe we should pull the camera back a little," he joked. "Try to live a healthy life and not always successful, but here we are. Once again, I'll blame my parents for my youthful appearance."

Decades after "The Karate Kid" first hit theaters, Macchio said the story continues to resonate for a reason.

"Because it worked on a human level … that character had no business winning anything," he said. "It was wish fulfillment and aspirational entertainment, and it worked. Every kid wants to have someone mentor them through the challenges — good over evil, all those elements."

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That enduring appeal helped fuel the success of "Cobra Kai," which introduced Macchio to a new generation of fans.

Off-screen, Macchio is also being recognized for giving back.

Macchio, who was among the night’s honorees, said the recognition hit close to home — especially as his involvement in animal rescue grew through his family.

"My family gets the credit," he said. "If you asked me 10 years ago if I would be honored for rescuing dogs, I’d say, ‘I'm not so sure I'm your guy.’ … but my family started going to Kent [Animal] Shelter on Long Island. Seeing these neglected animals … they had me at hello."

The NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 6th Annual Rescue Ball event spotlighted a wide range of honorees and supporters in the animal welfare space, including Rob and Marisol Thomas, founders of Sidewalk Angels Foundation, and Dr. Tom Walker, all of whom received the Angel & Hero Award for their dedication to animal welfare. Special guests Georgina Bloomberg and Elaine Hendrix were also in attendance during the star-studded night.

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"The Parent Trap" star Hendrix also spoke about her Hollywood lifestyle shift and advocacy work, crediting her approach to wellness.

"Going vegan, both in diet and lifestyle," Hendrix said. "People always say, ‘You're aging backwards.’ And I say, ‘Well, that's because I treat my whole life with a great deal of compassion and thoughtfulness.’ So, I would say go vegan."

She also reflected on what sparked her long-term commitment to animal rescue.

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"I looked online and saw an undercover fur video," she said. "And it was so shocking to me, I completely changed my life. And from that moment forward, I have been working on behalf of animals all over the world."

The mission behind the gala was front and center for organizers, who said the need for support has never been greater.

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"I also want to just let everybody know what's going on in the animal world. There's a lot of problems right now happening with overpopulation and breeding," Jennifer Brooks, founder of NYC Second Chance Rescue, told Fox News Digital.

WATCH: JENNIFER BROOKS SOUNDS ALARM ON ANIMAL CRISIS

Brooks also emphasized the importance of the people being honored and their impact on the cause.

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"Just really passionate people like Elaine Hendrix here. She is not only a star, but she's really an animal warrior. She walks the walk and talks the talk. She's always standing up for the cause. So, it's really the people who, really deep down inside care, and they give their all to the cause," she said.

The event — bringing together celebrities, advocates and donors — supports efforts to rescue and re-home animals at risk, with the organization saving more than 17,000 lives since its founding.