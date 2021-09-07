Prince William, Kate Middleton are ready to lead the monarchy, sources say: 'Thank God they’ve got each other'

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are said to be stepping up in their roles as senior royals for the sake of the monarchy’s future.

William, 39, is second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles.

The couple’s former private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, said the royal couple fully supports one another despite their different backgrounds.

"They are bringing to the party different means of achieving the whole," he told PEOPLE Royals on Monday. "He has the experience of knowing where the institution sits and seeing it evolve. The duchess brings this pragmatic awareness of what it’s like to be from a decent, down-to-earth family."

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ARE ‘CONSIDERING’ WINDSOR CASTLE MOVE TO BE NEAR QUEEN ELIZABETH: SOURCE

One palace insider told the outlet that more attention is falling on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no long senior members. However, Lowther-Pinkerton insisted that they’re ready to take on the challenge.

"Thank God they’ve got each other and the training they’ve had," he said. "They have a solid bond through these last 10 years. If you had scoured the realm you couldn’t have a got a better pair, frankly."

Back in 2020, True Royalty TV co-founder and editor-in-chief Nick Bullen told Fox News that in the case of William and Middleton, 39, "duty comes first."

"Most celebrities crave the fame," he said. "Most celebrities have worked to get fame, whether it’s with talent or, in the case of sometimes these reality stars, maybe lack of talent, but it’s there for the royals from day one. And it’s something you can never escape."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They are [one of] the most famous people in the world and they can’t escape it," said the filmmaker, who has worked with the royal family. "I think they choose not to consider the celebrity world because they literally don’t see themselves as part of it. They haven’t sought fame… They’ve got a duty and they do the best that they can with their duty. And you know, we’ve seen when royalty and celebrity come together -- it can sometimes not work."

William met Middleton at the University of St. Andrews. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally. Over the years, William has taken on numerous charitable activities, projects and official duties in support of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The pair marked their 10th wedding anniversary in April by releasing photographs and a video of the family at play.

In May, William and Middleton launched their YouTube channel where they chronicle their duties as senior members of the royal family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in March, William became the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview revealed tensions between the brothers, who had long been seen as close and who supported each other after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

When asked about his relationship with William, Harry said: "Time heals all things, hopefully."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.