Prince William helped Archbishop of Canterbury ‘struggling’ with depression: ‘I am deeply grateful’

When Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby found himself struggling with depression, he received help from a surprising ally — Britain’s Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge is passionate about mental health awareness and is known for supporting charities that reach out to others in need.

“I am deeply grateful to His Royal Highness for speaking publicly about mental health and hope it might encourage others who are suffering alone to seek help and support,” Welby wrote in a Sunday Times editorial over the weekend.

The 64-year-old credited the royal father of three with personally assisting him.

“It encouraged me to seek help when I was struggling, help which was effective,” he wrote.

Welby has a close relationship with William and his wife Kate Middleton. He officiated at the christenings of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He also baptized Meghan Markle into the Church of England ahead of her May 2018 wedding to William’s younger brother Prince Harry. Welby was present when the couple exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel in front of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sunday, William addressed the Church of England during an online message, which coincides with the final day of Mental Health Awareness Week.

“I am delighted to be able to join you today and I am particularly pleased that this week’s service is focused on the importance of positive mental health and well-being,” said the 37-year-old, as reported by People magazine.

“Mental health is an issue Catherine and I care passionately about, and we are determined to all we can to remove the stigma attached to it.”

William shared that no one should worry about “burdening other people” or feel hesitant to speak up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The impact of coronavirus has been far-reaching, and we shouldn’t underestimate its effects on us and on those in our families and communities,” he explained.

“Whether people have lost or are worrying about loved ones, struggling with isolating at home, feeling anxious about job security, or working on the front line, now more than ever it is important that we talk to one another about issues we’re struggling with and it is OK to not feel OK,” he continued.

“Catherine and I have both found great comfort in the wonderful acts of kindness we have seen happening right across the nation,” said William. “The Christian teachings of faith, hope and love could not be more appropriate as we all try to navigate our way through these uncertain times.”