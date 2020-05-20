Prince William shares the relatable parenting struggle he faces at mealtime

Even Prince William's children can be picky eaters at times.

The father of three recently spoke over video chat with the charity PEEK Project, which focuses on developing community among the UK's youth, as well as providing meals for families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

William, 37, first spoke to chef Charlie Farrally about his work with the charity.

"You'll know yourself — the hardest time is dinnertime," said the chef, referencing William's children George, 6, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, who he shares with wife Kate Middleton.

"Depends on what's on the table, though, Charlie," said the prince with a laugh. "If the parents put on something that the children love dinner time goes very well, but if you put something on the table they don't want to do, that's another ball game."

William and Middleton, 38, have been quarantining with their three children during the coronavirus pandemic -- which has been a bit of a bumpy road.

In a recent ITV interview, Middleton revealed that George has been getting somewhat jealous of Charlotte.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects,” she shared about the 6-year-old royal. “Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work.”

Additionally, the family of five has been using video chat technology to keep in touch with loved ones.

“It’s really hard and we hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime but we’re doing that a lot more now,” she said. “We try to check in daily with family members and speak to them about the news so in some way we got a lot more contact than before, but it’s hard to explain to a five and six-year-old what’s going on, but we have the support out there from schools.”