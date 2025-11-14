Prince William, Kate Middleton change the game for royal life dubbed 'total hell' by insider

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Being a member of the British royal family can be a "living hell," where isolation and betrayal lurk behind palace walls.

The claim was made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, host of the YouTube series "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," who weighed in after actress Sophie Winkleman — known as Lady Frederick Windsor — described royal life as "total hell," shattering the illusion of a fairy-tale existence. Still, she believes the Prince and Princess of Wales — Prince William and Kate Middleton — have a different approach to royal life thanks to their family life and dedication to duty.

KATE MIDDLETON, 'POWER BEHIND THE THRONE,’ SUPPORTED KING CHARLES IN STRIPPING PRINCE ANDREW’S TITLES: EXPERT

"It is a living hell to be a member of the royal family," Schofield told Fox News Digital. "The public has higher expectations of you. You are held to a higher moral standard. Other people have a say in who you marry. You are expected to look beautiful and always behave yourself."

"Last year, reality TV flunky Narinder Kaur made headlines after criticizing the appearance of Catherine, Princess of Wales," said Schofield. "She said the princess was aging poorly — and this is after we all knew Catherine had cancer."

Winkleman, a British actress who married into the royal family, told The Times of London that the lifestyle isn’t picture-perfect despite the pomp and pageantry.

"The more I get to know the royal family, the more I get that their lives are total hell and that level of unasked-for fame is a form of torture," the 45-year-old told the outlet.

WATCH: KATE MIDDLETON MAKES KEY DECISIONS FOR ROYALS AS FUTURE QUEEN: EXPERT

"None of them went on [the U.K. reality music competition] ‘Pop Idol’ or something to be famous," she said. "To have that sort of blinding spotlight in your face from when you’re born, not knowing quite whom you can trust, not knowing if someone’s going to betray you, people writing lies about you the whole time, is just brutal."

Schofield agreed.

"Imagine surviving the fight of your life, only for commentary to focus on your physical appearance," she said, referring to Kate’s cancer battle in 2024.

"Your babies are immediately in the public eye," she said. "You struggle in school to make friends because you don’t know who sincerely wants to be your friend and who is using you. Worse, sometimes your friends get desperate for cash and sell stories about you to the tabloids. You must keep your opinions to yourself — which is such a rare characteristic today. Your schedule is created six months to a year in advance, and you’re taught not to deviate from it."

"Isolation is certainly a problem," Schofield continued. "That’s why the late queen loved surrounding herself with her cousins and old friends. The queen knew she could trust her family members — and that they understood her unique circumstances."

Winkleman married Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent — the late queen’s first cousin — in 2009. According to the outlet, Winkleman "willingly" left the entire wedding preparation to her mother-in-law, Princess Michael of Kent, including the picking of her wedding dress. The matriarch is "sometimes unkindly" nicknamed "Princess Pushy," the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I didn’t know anyone at my wedding," Winkleman recalled. "I had my best pals there, but basically it was full of faces I’d never seen before."

"I feel for them all," she added about her in-laws. "I don’t think a life with that much scrutiny and pressure is remotely healthy — but they have no choice."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that being a working member of the royal family — where your destiny is pre-planned — isn’t for the faint of heart.

"The reality is you’re living in a fishbowl that leaks," he explained. "You are living a life of power, money and position, with some family members believing they have total control to live however they wish — and behave without impunity. So I really do feel sorry for the royal family. [But] if this was such a hellhole existence, why not follow the example of Harry and Meghan and leave? Would they be missed? To me, they love the life."

Winkleman told the outlet that many of her in-laws use their positions for good — even as they remain frequent targets of negative press coverage. There are specific family members who have been essential in highlighting key causes.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"The senior royals work really hard with thousands of charities in Britain and around the world — behind the scenes as well as front-facing," Winkleman said. "There’s no getting away from the fact they add huge prestige and heft to whatever cause they’re supporting."

"The King’s Trust is the greatest engineer for social mobility in Britain," she continued. "Princess Anne does nearly 500 engagements per year. The Duchess of Edinburgh has just come back from Sudan, meeting surgeons who operate on violently raped toddlers — that is traumatic, serious work."

"I truly think my communist grandfather would be convinced by my arguments in favor of the royal family," Winkleman added.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that specific members of the royal family have worked tirelessly to support their country.

"The importance of monarchy goes far beyond the trappings of power," he said. "You can make a difference, as King Charles has with his Trust. It helps the unemployed and disadvantaged."

Anne, the late queen’s only daughter, has been president of Save the Children U.K. since 1970. It aims to support the needs of children worldwide. She is involved with over 300 charities, organizations and military regiments in the U.K. and overseas. Known as the "hardest-working royal," the 75-year-old devotes a large part of her life to engagements and visits, with zero plans to slow down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kate, married to the heir of the British throne, has committed to raising awareness about children’s mental health and emotional well-being. Her goal is to bring attention to issues impacting children, including abuse, poverty and neglect. The 43-year-old mother of three aims to highlight how mental health can impact children well into adulthood, along with their families. She is also an advocate of sports, the great outdoors and the arts to enrich people’s lives.

Prince William’s goal, as he prepares to be king, is to preserve the environment. In 2020, he launched The Earthshot Prize, described by the royal family’s website as "a global environmental prize and platform to discover, award, celebrate and scale groundbreaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet every year until 2030."

Previously, in 2014, he founded United for Wildlife to help ensure that traffickers couldn’t "transport, finance or profit from illegal wildlife products." In 2023, he founded Homewards, a program that aims to tackle homelessness. The 43-year-old also supports his wife in having public discussions on mental health, opening up about his own personal experiences in ways that make him a relatable royal.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is a patron of over 70 charities. The wife of Prince Edward visits hundreds of schools, hospitals, military bases and community groups every year to highlight their ongoing projects. Her key causes include supporting people with disabilities, young people in need of additional care, championing the blind, as well as agriculture and gender equality.

The Times reported that last year, Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston — Lord Frederick Windsor’s sister — died by suicide. The loss inspired Winkleman to work with James’ Place, a charity that helps men experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Schofield said that two key members of the monarchy, in particular, are continuing to breathe new life into the ancient institution — and shaping its future.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ENFORCE 'ZERO-TOLERANCE' APPROACH AFTER PRINCE ANDREW'S SCANDALS: EXPERTS

"The Prince and Princess of Wales have gone above and beyond to give their children as normal a life as possible," Schofield said. "They do the school runs, attend sporting events. Friends are allowed to come over, and they play outside with the dogs. The family loves being outdoors."

"It’s the antithesis of William’s upbringing, which at times was chaotic and inappropriate for a child," she added.