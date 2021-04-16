Prince Philip's 'fortitude and faith' will be remembered at funeral

Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday will honor the late Duke of Edinburgh and remember him as a man of "courage, fortitude and faith."

"The Order of Service for the funeral was agreed with The Duke of Edinburgh during his lifetime, and reflects The Duke's close military affiliations, and personal elements of His Royal Highness' life," a statement from the palace said regarding the Order of Service, according to People magazine.

The funeral is set to take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle with only 30 people inside due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those attending include his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, their four children and eight grandchildren.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the queen had to "make some difficult decisions" regarding the guest list to keep within the instructed limit.

SENIOR ROYALS WON'T WEAR MILITARY UNIFORMS AT PRINCE PHILIP'S FUNERAL TO AVOID POTENTIALLY AWKWARD SITUATIONS

"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told People magazine. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."

Per the outlet, the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, will lead the service and give the bidding. The Dean and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will also say prayers.

ROYAL FAMILY MEMBERS SHARE UNSEEN PHOTOS OF PRINCE PHILIP WITH GREAT-GRANDKIDS

Hymns and music during the funeral will reflect Philip’s military ties. The late royal was a World War II veteran with service in the Royal Navy.

Many elements of the funeral itself -- which will be shown live on television -- are steeped in military and royal protocol as well, from the armed forces personnel lining the funeral route to the artillery salutes and Philip’s naval cap and sword atop the coffin.

More than 700 military personnel are set to take part, including army bands, Royal Marine buglers and an honor guard drawn from across the armed forces.

Philip was deeply involved in the funeral planning, and aspects of it reflect his personality, including his love of the rugged Land Rover.

Philip drove several versions of the four-wheel-drive vehicle for decades until he was forced to give up his license at 97 after a crash. His body will be borne to the chapel on a modified Land Rover Defender that he designed himself.

PRINCE PHILIP, QUEEN ELIZABETH’S LASTING MARRIAGE WAS BASED ON ‘MUTUAL RESPECT’ AND ‘SPACE,’ SOURCE SAYS

His children with Queen Elizabeth II -- Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward -- will walk behind the hearse. So will grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, but not side by side.

The brothers, whose relationship has been strained amid Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to quit royal duties and move to California, will flank their cousin Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Armed forces bands will play hymns and classical music before the funeral service, which will also be preceded by a nationwide minute of silence.

Inside the gothic chapel, the service will be simple and somber. There will be no sermon, at Philip’s request, and no family eulogies or readings, in keeping with royal protocol. But the Dean will say the country has been enriched by Philip’s "unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith."

As Philip’s coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, Royal Marine buglers will sound "Action Stations," an alarm that alerts sailors to prepare for battle -- a personal request from Philip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gen. Nick Carter, the head of Britain’s armed forces, said the ceremony would "reflect military precision and above all, I think, it will be a celebration of a life well-lived."

Queen Elizabeth II and Philip were married for 73 years until his death on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Associated Press contributed to this report