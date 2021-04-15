Queen Elizabeth made some ‘difficult decisions’ related to Prince Philip’s funeral plans

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had to "make some difficult decisions" while planning Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh is set to be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday and while Philip will only be surrounded by close friends and family, the choice wasn’t lost on the Queen and she made it after giving the situation careful thought.

Given the fact that coronavirus and social distancing protocols only limit the gathering to 30 people, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told People magazine on Thursday that regardless of the public event Philip’s funeral is likely to be, they "are dealing with a family funeral and at its heart it is still a family event," the spokesperson said.

The Queen will be joined by the four children she shared with Prince Philip – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – as well as Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

ROYAL FAMILY MEMBERS SHARE UNSEEN PHOTOS OF PRINCE PHILIP WITH GREAT-GRANDKIDS

Additionally, each of Philip’s eight grandchildren, which include Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — will also attend the funeral.

Meanwhile, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, will also join their royal spouses at the family event.

SENIOR ROYALS WON'T WEAR MILITARY UNIFORMS AT PRINCE PHILIP'S FUNERAL TO AVOID POTENTIALLY AWKWARD SITUATIONS

All funeral attendees will be required to wear face coverings while inside St. George's Chapel while those who are participating in the funeral procession will not be donning masks until they’ve entered the chapel.

It was previously revealed that Prince Harry, 36, will not walk alongside his brother Prince William, 38, at the funeral. However, the two will join family members in walking behind their grandfather’s casket with their cousin and son of Princess Anne – Peter Philips – walking in between the brothers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told People magazines of the intimate affair. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."

A rep for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.