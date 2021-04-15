Prince Philip's Land Rover hearse revealed ahead of funeral

He's getting his wish.

The late Prince Philip reportedly once asked Queen Elizabeth to "just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor," when he passed away, and that's pretty much what's going to happen on Saturday.

The royal family has revealed the custom Land Rover Defender Prince Philip helped design that will carry his casket across the castle grounds to St. George's Chapel for the service.

According to Sky News, Prince Philip had been tinkering with the 2003 Defender TD5 130 chassis cab for the past 18 years with help from Land Rover, choosing the paint color and having a platform with posts to hold the casket aloft installed.

Royal caskets are traditionally carried on horse-drawn gun carriages, but Prince Philip is a well-known Land Rover enthusiast who was often seen driving the brand's vehicles. He was at the wheel of a Land Rover Freelander when he got into a car accident in 2019 on a public road at age 97, which led to him surrendering his driver's license for good.

Currently, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth is lying at rest at Windsor Castle.

He passed on April 9 at 99 years old.