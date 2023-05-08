Prince Louis, Prince William's son, has first official royal engagement following coronation weekend

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, had his first official royal engagement Monday.

Prince Louis attended the Big Help Out alongside his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they volunteered with the Scouts. As Monday is a holiday in the United Kingdom, following King Charles' coronation, communities are encouraged to spend the day volunteering.

While Prince Louis, 5, has appeared alongside Prince William and Princess Kate at royal events, he has not attended any working events, according to People magazine.

He recently attended the coronation on May 6, Easter Mass with the royal family and the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities over the summer.

On Monday, Prince Louis was photographed working alongside his parents as they helped renovate the Scout Hut in Slough. Scouts is an organization in the United Kingdom that helps with the development of children and teaches life skills.

Middleton serves as the joint president of the Scout Association.

Louis was photographed using a shovel and wheelbarrow with his mother. In another photo, he was seen riding on a tractor with his father.

The young prince also painted and shot a bow and arrow. The group finished up the day by roasting s'mores.

The CEO of Scouts explained to People magazine that the group of volunteers was not told about the royal family's attendance until 30 minutes before the group was set to arrive.

"I don't think they had time to process it," Matt Hyde told the outlet. "At the end of the day, what was lovely was just to see them all mucking in together and, as young people, experiencing being young people and realizing that young people themselves can make such a difference in their local community."

"Ultimately, part of what you need to be as a young person, is have fun," he added. "And it was lovely after a full-on weekend for all of them that they were able to have a bit of fun at the end of it."

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte all attended King Charles' coronation on May 6. Prince George had a role in the ceremony as a Page of Honour.

George and Princess Charlotte also attended the coronation concert on Sunday as King Charles' coronation was celebrated with performances and a speech from Prince William.

