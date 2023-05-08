Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince William
Published

Prince Louis, Prince William's son, has first official royal engagement following coronation weekend

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids made a surprise appearance with the royal couple while volunteering

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Prince William honors King Charles at coronation concert with heartfelt speech: ‘We are all so proud of you’ Video

Prince William honors King Charles at coronation concert with heartfelt speech: ‘We are all so proud of you’

The Prince of Wales, the eldest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, is heir to the British throne. The king, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, had his first official royal engagement Monday.

Prince Louis attended the Big Help Out alongside his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they volunteered with the Scouts. As Monday is a holiday in the United Kingdom, following King Charles' coronation, communities are encouraged to spend the day volunteering.

While Prince Louis, 5, has appeared alongside Prince William and Princess Kate at royal events, he has not attended any working events, according to People magazine.

Prince Louis with Prince William

Prince Louis made his first working royal appearance on Monday. (Getty Images)

Prince Louis and his father

Prince William, Prince of Wales, is helped by Prince Louis as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out. (Getty Images)

PRINCE LOUIS STEPS INTO SPOTLIGHT DURING KING CHARLES' CORONATION WITH ADORABLE FACES

Prince Louis at the Big Help

Prince Louis helps his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales. (Getty Images)

Prince Louis with his mom

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis help to reset a path during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London. (Getty Images)

He recently attended the coronation on May 6, Easter Mass with the royal family and the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities over the summer.

On Monday, Prince Louis was photographed working alongside his parents as they helped renovate the Scout Hut in Slough. Scouts is an organization in the United Kingdom that helps with the development of children and teaches life skills.

Middleton serves as the joint president of the Scout Association.

Louis was photographed using a shovel and wheelbarrow with his mother. In another photo, he was seen riding on a tractor with his father.

The young prince also painted and shot a bow and arrow. The group finished up the day by roasting s'mores.

Prince Louis volunteers

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales tries his hand at archery. (Getty Images)

Prince Louis eats smores

Prince Louis of Wales enjoys a toasted marshmallow as he takes part in the Big Help Out. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The CEO of Scouts explained to People magazine that the group of volunteers was not told about the royal family's attendance until 30 minutes before the group was set to arrive.

"I don't think they had time to process it," Matt Hyde told the outlet. "At the end of the day, what was lovely was just to see them all mucking in together and, as young people, experiencing being young people and realizing that young people themselves can make such a difference in their local community."

"Ultimately, part of what you need to be as a young person, is have fun," he added. "And it was lovely after a full-on weekend for all of them that they were able to have a bit of fun at the end of it."

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte all attended King Charles' coronation on May 6. Prince George had a role in the ceremony as a Page of Honour.

George and Princess Charlotte also attended the coronation concert on Sunday as King Charles' coronation was celebrated with performances and a speech from Prince William.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George laugh while watching coronation concert with Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte watch the coronation concert with Prince George and Prince William. (Chris Jackson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending