Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
King Charles' coronation concert: Royals honor monarchy with massive show
King Charles III celebrated his new title with 20,000 revelers at the coronation concert after being crowned king on Saturday, while wife Camilla became queen.
- Fireworks lit up the stage for Katy Perry as she belted out hits in front of 20,000 people.read more
- Katy Perry performs on stage during coronation concert in honor of King Charles III.read more
- Katy Perry sang "Roar" and "Firework" while on stage.read more
- Crowds watch illuminated drones creating a light display above Windsor Castle during the coronation concert.read more
- A massive flower formed above the crowd during the show.read more
- Lionel Richie performs on stage during the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.read more
- Lionel Richie threw his hands in the air while performing on stage.read more
- Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That perform for 20,000 attendees at the coronation concert.read more
- Britain's Queen Camilla (L) and Britain's King Charles III (C) wave Union Jack flags during the coronation concert.read more
- The Blackpool Tower is illuminated for 'Lighting up the Nation' during the concert marking Britain's King Charles' coronation, in Blackpool, Britain.read more
- A general view at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.read more
- Bryn Terfal and Andrea Bocelli performed just as the sun was setting.read more
- Nicole Scherzinger wore a stunning royal blue dress with sparkling crystals as she sang for the royal family.read more
- The coronation choir performed in front of 20,000 people at Windsor Castle.read more
- Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wore a fabulous red Alexander McQueen pantsuit for the coronation concert.read more
- Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty and Queen Camilla put on animated display during concert.read more
- Olly Murs wore a white suit for a lively performance during the coronation concert.read more
- Tiwa Savage (center) wore a vibrant green dress to perform at the coronation concertread more
- Paloma Faith performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, Britain.read more
- Prince William praises his father during a speech on stage at the coronation concert.read more
- Hugh Bonneville wears a green, three-piece suit to speak on stage during the coronation concert.read more
- Sonam Kapoor speaks on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, Britain.read more
- Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa perform on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, Britain.read more
- Steve Winwood was one of many guests to speak on stage at the coronation concert for King Charles III.read more
- King Charles III waves as he arrives to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.read more
King Charles' coronation concert: Royals honor monarchy with massive show
King Charles III celebrated his new title with 20,000 revelers at the coronation concert after being crowned king on Saturday, while wife Camilla became queen.
Move Forward
- King Charles' coronation concert: Royals honor monarchy with massive show