  Published
    25 Images

    King Charles' coronation concert: Royals honor monarchy with massive show

    King Charles III celebrated his new title with 20,000 revelers at the coronation concert after being crowned king on Saturday, while wife Camilla became queen.

  • Katy Perry wears gilded gown for coronation concert at Windsor Castle.
    Fireworks lit up the stage for Katy Perry as she belted out hits in front of 20,000 people.
    Arthur Edwards / Reuters
  • Katy Perry wears gilded gown to perform at coronation concert
    Katy Perry performs on stage during coronation concert in honor of King Charles III.
    Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP / AP Newsroom
  • Katy Perry performs for the king and queen at coronation concert
    Katy Perry sang "Roar" and "Firework" while on stage.
    Chris Jackson / Reuters
  • Drones formed a blue whale in the sky above 20,000 people at Windsor Castle coronation concert
    Crowds watch illuminated drones creating a light display above Windsor Castle during the coronation concert.
    Jonathan Brady / Getty Images
  • Drones formed the shape of a flower during King Charles coronation concert
    A massive flower formed above the crowd during the show.
    JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lionel Richie wears a white blazer with sparkling rhinestones while sitting behind a piano at coronation concert
    Lionel Richie performs on stage during the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. 
    Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS / Reuters
  • Lionel Richie gave animated performance at coronation concert
    Lionel Richie threw his hands in the air while performing on stage.
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images
  • Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That perform on stage during the Coronation Concert
    Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That perform for 20,000 attendees at the coronation concert.
    Chris Jackson / Reuters
  • Queen Camilla and King Charles wear matching royal blue for coronation concert
    Britain's Queen Camilla (L) and Britain's King Charles III (C) wave Union Jack flags during the coronation concert.
    Yui Mok / Getty Images
  • The Blackpool Tower is illuminated for 'Lighting up the Nation' during the concert marking Britain's King Charles' coronation
    The Blackpool Tower is illuminated for 'Lighting up the Nation' during the concert marking Britain's King Charles' coronation, in Blackpool, Britain.
    Carl Recine / Reuters
  • A general view at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire
    A general view at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. 
    Yui Mok / Reuters
  • Bryn Terfal and Andrea Bocelli perform on stage during the Coronation Concert
    Bryn Terfal and Andrea Bocelli performed just as the sun was setting.
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images
  • Nicole Scherzinger performs on stage during the Coronation Concert
    Nicole Scherzinger wore a stunning royal blue dress with sparkling crystals as she sang for the royal family.
    Leon Neal / Getty Images
  • Choir performs on stage during the Coronation Concert
    The coronation choir performed in front of 20,000 people at Windsor Castle.
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images
  • Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Eugenie, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert
    Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wore a fabulous red Alexander McQueen pantsuit for the coronation concert.
    Leon Neal / Getty Images
  • Prince George and Prince William point and laugh during coronation concert
    Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty and Queen Camilla put on animated display during concert.
    Stefan Rousseau / AP Images
  • Olly Murs danced on stage at the coronation concert
    Olly Murs wore a white suit for a lively performance during the coronation concert.
    Yui Mok / Getty Images
  • Tiwa Savage dressed in green gown for royal concert
    Tiwa Savage (center) wore a vibrant green dress to perform at the coronation concert  
    Yui Mok / Reuters
  • Paloma Faith performs on stage during the Coronation Concert
    Paloma Faith performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, Britain.  
    Chris Jackson / Reuters
  • The Prince of Wales wears a blue suit and tie at coronation concert
    Prince William praises his father during a speech on stage at the coronation concert.
    Leon Neal / Getty Images
  • Hugh Bonneville speaks on stage during the Coronation Concert
    Hugh Bonneville wears a green, three-piece suit to speak on stage during the coronation concert.
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images
  • Sonam Kapoor speaks on stage during the Coronation Concert
    Sonam Kapoor speaks on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, Britain. 
    Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS / Reuters
  • Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa perform on stage during the Coronation Concert
    Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa perform on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, Britain.  
    Chris Jackson / Reuters
  • Steve Winwood holds microphone at coronation concert
    Steve Winwood was one of many guests to speak on stage at the coronation concert for King Charles III.
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images
  • Britain's King Charles III waves as he arrives to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle
    King Charles III waves as he arrives to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.
    Yui Mok / Getty Images
    25 Images

