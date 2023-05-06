Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Royals
Published

Prince Louis steps into spotlight during King Charles’ coronation with adorable faces

Prince Louis, 5, is fourth in line to the throne

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla make first balcony appearance Video

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla make first balcony appearance

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla make their first balcony appearance after their coronation followed by the Royal Air Force flyover.

Prince Louis Arthur stepped into the royal spotlight at his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation and stole the show, once again. 

While millions gathered worldwide to witness His Majesty King Charles III officially being crowned king of England, fans couldn’t help but notice Prince Louis making the silliest faces during the royal occasion. 

Once King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla made their first balcony appearance after their coronation, the royal family joined the British monarchs to watch the Royal Air Force flyover. 

KING CHARLES CROWNED: PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE GEORGE AND THE LINE OF SUCCESSION

Prince Louis was spotted yelling on the balcony during the lively coronation celebration.

Princess Kate Prince Louis at coronation

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they wait for the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023. (Getty Images)

As the rambunctious five-year-old stood alongside his parents -- Catherine, "Kate" Middleton, Prince William and his siblings Princess Charlotte, Prince George -- Prince Louis couldn’t help but yell in excitement for the joyful event.

Princess Kate Prince Louis at coronation

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Princess Kate and Prince William, was additionally seen waving with both his hands and a pout on his face on the balcony.  (Getty Images)

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Princess Kate and Prince William, was additionally seen waving with both his hands and a pout on his face on the balcony. He occasionally looked up and pointed at the royal jets that flew over Buckingham Palace.

Royal family at coronation

Prince Louis occasionally looked up and pointed at the royal jets that flew over Buckingham Palace. (Getty Images)

At the beginning of King Charles’ coronation, Prince Louis was photographed yawning before entering Westminster Abbey, as his sister Princess Charlotte held her brother’s hand before the crowning ceremony. 

Prince Louis yawning

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. (Getty Images)

The royal toddler appeared pretty tired throughout the morning, as he also yawned during the traditional religious ceremony and while he was traveling in his carriage ride. 

KING CHARLES OFFICIALLY CROWNED BRITISH MONARCH

Royal family at coronation

Prince Louis yawns during the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Prince Louis was seen frowning and laughing at the carriage window while placing his hand on the glass. 

Prince Louis in carriage

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales travels back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla. (Getty Images)

This wasn’t the first time the little prince showed off his playful facial expressions and antics during a major royal event. 

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III: THE HISTORIC DAY IN PHOTOS

Prince Louis in carriage

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales smiles through the window as he travels with his family back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Getty Images)

Last year at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Prince Louis was the center of attention during the flypast, again.

Royal family at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis placed his hands on his ears and screamed on the balcony during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee (Getty Images)

He placed his hands on his ears and screamed on the balcony during the royal momentous celebration. 

Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their third child, Louis Arthur, on April 23, 2018. The five-year-old is fourth in line to the throne.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He was named after William's grandfather, King Charles III, and the Duke's mentor, Louis Mountbatten, who was killed by a bomb in 1979.

Members of the British royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

King Charles III, the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was crowned on Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey. Beside him was his wife, Queen Camilla.  (Reuters)

King Charles III, the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was crowned on Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey. Beside him was his wife, Queen Camilla. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former Prince of Wales ascended the throne in September after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died September 2022 after serving her country for 70 years. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, making Charles the longest-serving heir apparent.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending