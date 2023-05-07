Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince William
Published

Prince William honors King Charles at coronation concert with heartfelt speech: ‘We are all so proud of you’

Prince of Wales, eldest son of King Charles and late Princess Diana, is heir to British throne

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Prince William honors King Charles at coronation concert with heartfelt speech: ‘We are all so proud of you’ Video

Prince William honors King Charles at coronation concert with heartfelt speech: ‘We are all so proud of you’

The Prince of Wales, the eldest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, is heir to the British throne. The king, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey.

Prince William is paying tribute to his father in a special way.

On Sunday, the British royal family gathered on the grounds of Windsor Castle for their coronation concert. The festivities took place a day after King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, were crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The show featured an eclectic lineup of performers, including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli, among others. At one point, the 40-year-old prince took to the mic to share a heartfelt speech dedicated to his father, 74.

"I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important," the father of three told a cheering crowd.

Prince William smiling on stage wearing a blue suit and tie

Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks at the coronation concert in Windsor, west of London, on May 7, 2023. (Leon Neal/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

That’s when William pulled out his best dad joke.

"But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long," he said in a nod to the "All Night Long" singer.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, ‘Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,’" William said, quoting Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation speech from 1953. "And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

"For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry, is a simple message: service,’" said the Prince of Wales. "My father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the U.K., across the commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."

ROYAL FAMILY CELEBRATES KING CHARLES' CORONATION; PRINCE GEORGE, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE STEAL SHOW

Coronation concert stage

The East Terrace of Windsor Castle hosted a live concert that was seen in more than 100 countries around the world. (Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

William then referred to the causes about which the king is passionate, including the environment and helping young people get a fresh start in life.

"Take the natural world – he warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue," said William. "Or the Prince’s Trust [his charity]. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realize their ambitions."

"And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, of all backgrounds and all communities deserve to be celebrated and supported," William continued.

It’s noted that Charles’ coronation highlighted various faiths. It was the first ceremony to include representatives of the Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh faiths, as well as the first in which female clergy took part.

A close-up of Prince William in a blue suit and tie speaking to the audience

The coronation concert was attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the U.K. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Rishi Sunak and Rishi Sunak are seen during the Coronation Concert

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince of Wales, are shown during the coronation concert. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Pa, we are all so proud of you," William said. "I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us, and tonight we celebrate you, too."

"I commit myself to serve you all, king, country and commonwealth," William concluded. "God save the king."

During the coronation ceremony, William kneeled before the king and vowed to serve him. Known as the "Homage of Royal Blood," it echoes the vow that William’s grandfather, Prince Philip, made to Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation. During that ceremony, the Duke of Edinburgh vowed to be his wife’s "liege man of life and limb."

For his father’s coronation, William said, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Britains Queen Camilla (L) and Britains King Charles III (C) react as they attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

Queen Camilla, left, and King Charles III are shown during the coronation concert in Windsor. (Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON MAKE SURPRISE APPEARANCE AFTER KING CHARLES' CORONATION

Charles became king upon the death of his mother in September 2022. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was 96.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending