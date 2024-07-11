Prince Harry's ESPY Awards speech honors Pat Tillman's mother after she slammed decision to give him award

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were all smiles as they attended the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday night, when the Duke of Sussex accepted the prestigious Pat Tillman Award For Service.

Harry, 39, and Markle, 42, were seated in the front row at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater for ESPN's 32nd annual ceremony, which honors individual and team athletic achievements. During the event, Harry, who served in the British army for 10 years, was recognized for his work with the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded service men and women that he founded in 2014.

Prior to the ESPYs, Harry had faced backlash after he was named the recipient of the award named in honor of Tillman, a fallen soldier and promising NFL player. However, the prince was met with cheers, applause and a standing ovation as he took the stage to accept the accolade.

"I'd like to begin or express my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I am so honored is here tonight," Harry began his speech as the camera panned to Shenton, Tillman's widow.

He continued, "I'd also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat's mother. Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."

"The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. This award belongs to them, not to me," Harry said.

"That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirit and their courage at every opportunity — especially on nights like this, in front of people like you. Moments like these help us reach those that need Invictus most and reduce more than 20 veterans a day taking their own lives in this country alone."

Harry went on to say that his foundation's name is derived from the Latin word for "undefeated or unconquerable." He told the crowd that former South African President Nelson Mandela credited William Ernest Henley's poem "Invictus" for "giving him the strength to endure nearly 30 years of imprisonment."

"Like the poem, the spirit of the Invictus Games transcends race, time and borders," he said. "It is born from unity and exudes purpose."

The royal noted that the Invictus Games recently marked its 10th anniversary as the audience applauded and the camera panned to Markle, who clapped and smiled.

"While so much progress has been made since those first games, the world outside seems to be in an even more precarious state," Harry said. "We live in an age marked by polarization and division. Conflicts rage around the globe. Anger and resentment towards those who are different seems to pervade societies everywhere. Our community challenge is that."

He continued, "Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable. The beauty of the Invictus Games lies in how it brings people together, no matter one's nationality, background and personal struggles."

Harry told the audience that service men and women who are part of Invictus exemplify the "very best in all of us." He then cited a Latin military expression from the Roman era that translates "roughly to ‘leave no one behind.’"

The Duke of Sussex said that the phrase holds special significance for United States Army Rangers. Tillman, who walked away from a lucrative NFL contract and a newlywed bride to join the Army after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, was serving as an Army Ranger at the time of his death. Tillman was killed at the age of 27 in the mountains of Afghanistan in 2004, later revealed to be by friendly fire.

"I have no doubt that Tillman and his comrades lived for those words," Harry said. "So it is fitting I end with them."

He concluded, "I make a promise on behalf of all of us at the Invictus Games Foundation: no matter the road ahead, we are here for you. We will leave no one behind. Thank you."

The 2024 ESPYs were hosted by tennis icon Serena Williams, a friend of Markle's. At the beginning of the night, Williams gave the royal couple a shout-out, joking, "Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight."

"Because this is my night, and I don't want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen, OK?" she added as the camera panned to Harry and Markle laughing.

Harry's expression of gratitude to Tillman's mother was notable because Mary had previously spoken out against the duke's selection for the award when it was first announced last month.

Mary claimed she was never consulted about the decision to award Harry the honor.

"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," the matriarch told the UK's DailyMail.

"There are recipients that are far more fitting," she said. "There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans."

Mary noted that ESPN should have chosen someone who has never been in the spotlight and highlighted their heroic efforts.

"I have said all that I will say on this matter," Mary told Fox News Digital.

The Pat Tillman Foundation, which Mary is not associated with, has been selecting recipients since the award was established in 2014. Mary has never been consulted or privy to recipients in the past.

A spokesperson for ESPN told Fox News Digital, "ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world."

"While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.